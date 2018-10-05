The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

This week on the party circuit, we saw plenty of residual trends from fashion month: Aurora James wore a prairie dress to a party in New York supporting the program She Should Run, and model Khadijha Red Thunder paired a chic, oversized blazer with a turtleneck and heels for a professional look with an edge. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Platinum Beehive: Dita Von Teese
At her birthday celebration at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx, in Los Angeles.
Best Blazer: Khadijha Red Thunder
At the New (Montblanc M)RED Collection to Fight AIDS benefit in New York.
Best Bolo Tie: Cara Delevingne
At the Amazon Prime Video Europe Autumn Party in London.
Best Banana-Colored Suit: Kenzo Takada
At the Avon Life Color Party by Kenzo Fragrance in Paris.
Best Lavender Look: Aurora James
At the MZ Wallace x Lingua Franca collaboration launch party in support of She Should Run in New York.
Best Little Black Dress: Chailee Son
At the FORWARD by Elyse Walker Paris Fashion Week Closeout Party in Paris.
Best Pastels: Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim
At the Acne Studios fall/winter 2018 campaign launch party in Paris.
Best Velour: Luka Sabbat
At the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM launch party in Los Angeles.
Brightest Bows: Alexa Chung
At the AnOther Magazine and Prada collaborative party to celebrate Luca Guadagnino’s new film Suspiria in Paris.