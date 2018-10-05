The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images, BFA.com

This week on the party circuit, we saw plenty of residual trends from fashion month: Aurora James wore a prairie dress to a party in New York supporting the program She Should Run, and model Khadijha Red Thunder paired a chic, oversized blazer with a turtleneck and heels for a professional look with an edge. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Platinum Beehive: Dita Von Teese

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

At her birthday celebration at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx, in Los Angeles.

Best Blazer: Khadijha Red Thunder

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

At the New (Montblanc M)RED Collection to Fight AIDS benefit in New York.

Best Bolo Tie: Cara Delevingne

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ama

At the Amazon Prime Video Europe Autumn Party in London.

Best Banana-Colored Suit: Kenzo Takada

Photo: WireImage/Getty Images

At the Avon Life Color Party by Kenzo Fragrance in Paris.

Best Lavender Look: Aurora James

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the MZ Wallace x Lingua Franca collaboration launch party in support of She Should Run in New York.

Best Little Black Dress: Chailee Son

Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

At the FORWARD by Elyse Walker Paris Fashion Week Closeout Party in Paris.

Best Pastels: Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim

Photo: Courtesy of Acne Studios

At the Acne Studios fall/winter 2018 campaign launch party in Paris.

Best Velour: Luka Sabbat

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nordstrom

At the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM launch party in Los Angeles.

Brightest Bows: Alexa Chung

Photo: Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

At the AnOther Magazine and Prada collaborative party to celebrate Luca Guadagnino’s new film Suspiria in Paris.