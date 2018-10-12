The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images, BFA.com

We had a taste of crisp fall weather this week, but the party scene is definitely not cooling down. Padma Lakshmi wore a molten-silver dress to a New York Academy of Art benefit, and Adwoa Aboah accessorized an ethereal blue look with a heap of bronze necklaces at the launch party for her jewelry collaboration with John Hardy. Priyanka Chopra wore a textured gown to the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala in New York, paired with her engagement ring from Nick Jonas. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Quirkiest Glasses: Iman

Photo: Zandy Mangold

At the Warby Parker Pupils Project Collection launch party in New York.

Most Glamorous Silver Gown: Padma Lakshmi

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

At the Take Home a Nude® Art Party and Auction in New York.

Best Plunging Neckline: EJ Johnson

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Barneys New York

At the Barney’s Celebration and Shopping in Support of Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) Party in Beverly Hills.

Best Socks-and-Heels Combo: Chloë Grace Moretz

Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

At the Maje Rock Center Store Opening Party in New York.

Best Denim Jacket: A$AP Rocky

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com

At the Calvin Klein x Amazon Fashion Event and concert performance in New York.

Best Eye Shadow: Adwoa Aboah

Photo: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

At the AA x JH Collaboration Launch Party in New York.

Best Textured Gown: Priyanka Chopra

Photo: Steven Ferdman/WireImage,

At the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala in New York.

Most Colorful Fur Jacket: Katy Perry

Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

At the Moschino Candy Crush Desert Party in Coachella.

Best Gold Accents: Journan Dunn

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for COT

At Cara Delevingne’s house party to celebrate the launch of a new fragrance, Burberry “Her,” in London.

Best Sneakers: Swizz Beatz

Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Bally x Swizz Beatz x SHOK1 Gallery Opening Party in Tokyo.

Best Jewels: Kim Kardashian West

Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images

At the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala in New York.

Best Subtle Zebra Print: Elsa Hosk

Photo: Vladimir Weinstein/BFA.com

At the BVLGARI Wild Pop Launch Party in New York.