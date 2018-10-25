Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Potential Wedding Date Is Already Causing Drama

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Three months after Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra, the celeb lovebirds are preparing to tie the knot in India at the end of November — during what is turning out to be an incredibly busy wedding season, one that has Indian publications worrying about potential “clashes.” Draaaaama.

According to the Hindustan Times, as many as three of the entertainment industry’s most famous couples are planning to tie the knot soon after Diwali: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, and Jonas and Chopra. While Padukone and Singh — or DeepVeer, to use their portmanteau nickname — and Sharma and Chatrath have both officially announced their wedding dates, November 14 or 15 and December 12, respectively, Jonas and Chopra have not yet, though the Times reports that the couple’s Sangeet and Mehndi services will start on November 29. So far, no problem.

Except there is an issue that has the potential to cause drama. Per popular Indian wedding website BollywoodShaadis.com, DeepVeer is having their major Mumbai reception for all of their celeb friends at the Grand Hyatt on December 1 — the same day that Jonas and Chopra are reportedly planning their ceremony at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

“Deepika-Ranveer’s reception to clash with Priyanka-Nick’s wedding?” reads the headline at India’s The Economic Times, a sentiment expressed by numerous outlets in their coverage of the coinciding ceremonies.

So who’s to blame here? Well, while DeepVeer only announced their ceremony this past Sunday, Jonas and Chopra have not yet officially revealed their wedding dates. Furthermore, DeepVeer has been engaged since January 2018 — that’s six whole months longer than Jonas and Chopra (which, in young celebrity years, is equivalent to nearly three-and-a-half years in normal human time).

Guess both couples will soon be finding out who their friends are!