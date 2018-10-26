The Illustrator With a Mom-Approved Buzz-Cut

“I am exploring narratives of gender queerness in my personal life and in my art.” Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Where are you off to?

I walk through Prospect Heights to go to my boss’s house. He’s an older comic artist. I ship his drawings and help him out with his online strategy. I draw too. A lot of personal illustration. Mostly I focus on a character called Sonnie Kozlover — which is a more gender-neutral version of my name, Sonya Kozlova — because, though I identify as female, I am exploring narratives of gender queerness in my personal life and in my art. Sonnie Kozlover has a Tinder profile, scrolls Instagram, walks through New York City.

Does Sonnie shave their head too?

Yes. I started drawing Sonnie soon after I shaved my head, two years ago, actually. I was in a restaurant in Brooklyn with my mother, who’s from Moscow and is very traditional, and this woman walked in with a shaved head. I thought she looked great, and my mom remarked aloud that she thought she looked great too. A couple months later, I was at my friend’s birthday party and I told him I’d been considering it. He went into the bathroom and grabbed a pair of clippers. And, feeling like I had the rather uncommon approval of my mother, I went for it.

L i g h t n i n g R o u n d Age: 25.

Neighborhood: Prospect Heights.

Last read: It’s a children’s book called Ballad, by this French illustrator called Blexbolex.

Favorite illustrator: Esther Pearl Watson, who has a book called Unlovable about this quirky girl trying to fall in love.

Favorite food: Bánh mì.

