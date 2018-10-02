Versace black viscose jersey dress with hood, $1,195 at 647 Fifth Avenue. Michael Kors porcelain muse runway heels, $595 at Photo: Steph Wilson black viscose jersey dress with hood, $1,195 at 647 Fifth Avenue.porcelain muse runway heels, $595 at Michael Kors.

A black dress doesn’t have to be classic. It doesn’t even have to remind you of Audrey Hepburn. As any New Yorker will tell you, black can be cool, and it can be unexpected. Photographer Steph Wilson shot a range of uncommon black dresses straight off the runway on the streets of New York, playing off the otherworldly fashion against workaday settings.

“By creating that — and excuse me for using this word — juxtaposition of seriousness, e.g. a black ball gown, with a McDonald’s car park, it sort of lines itself up as an opening to a joke would,” Wilson said. “It’s just waiting for a punch line.” See her playful approach below.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello shearling long cape, $7,690 at YSL. Photo: Steph Wilson

Max Mara long sleeve top and skirt, both price upon request, and leather gloves, $525, all available at Photo: Steph Wilson long sleeve top and skirt, both price upon request, and leather gloves, $525, all available at Max Mara

Balenciaga black washed silk ‘double’ dress, $4,100 at 148 Mercer St. Photo: Steph Wilson

Balenciaga black washed silk ‘double’ dress, $4,100, and calfskin and silicone pumps, $1,390, both available at 148 Mercer St. Photo: Steph Wilson

Simone Rocha lace beaded scoop neck coat, $3,750, and lace skirt with scallop trim, $1,805 both available at 71 Wooster St. Photo: Steph Wilson

Chanel black silk tulle dress and blouse, prices upon request; gloves, $950; and shoes, $925, all available at 15 E. 57th St. Photo: Steph Wilson

Gucci black silk velvet dress with ruffle details, $6,500, and caramel-nuit wool skirt, $2,300, both available at 725 Fifth Ave. Photo: Steph Wilson

Molly Goddard taffeta gown, $7,824 at Dover Street Market NY; 160 Lexington Ave. Photo: Steph Wilson

Miu Miu jacket, $2,875 and skirt, $1,200 both available at Chanel shoes, $925 at 15 E. 57th St. Photo: Steph Wilson jacket, $2,875 and skirt, $1,200 both available at Miu Miu shoes, $925 at 15 E. 57th St.

Marc Jacobs black high-shaft boot, $995, coat, gloves, and scarf, for similar styles at Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat, $250 at Photo: Steph Wilson black high-shaft boot, $995, coat, gloves, and scarf, for similar styles at Marc Jacobs hat, $250 at Marc Jacobs

Dior leather jacket, $6,400 at 21 E. 57th St. Max Mara long sleeve top and skirt, price upon request at Photo: Steph Wilson leather jacket, $6,400 at 21 E. 57th St.long sleeve top and skirt, price upon request at Max Mara

Givenchy black fringe dress, $2,865 at 747 Madison Ave. Prada drawstring sock pump, $850 at Photo: Steph Wilson black fringe dress, $2,865 at 747 Madison Ave.drawstring sock pump, $850 at Farfetch

Production Credits Photography by Steph Wilson

Styled by Rebecca Ramsey

Produced by Liane Radel

Hair by Shinya Nakagawa at Artlisy NY using R+Co

Makeup by Tami Shirey using Koh Gen Do for Atelier Management

Model is Emma H at The Squad

Fashion Assistance by Indya Brown

Photo Assistance by Alice Bullough

*A version of this article appears in the October 1, 2018, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!