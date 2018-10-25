Tilda Swinton, Ethereal Talent, Directed Her Dogs in an Opera Music Video

Tilda Swinton at the Amazon premiere of Suspiria. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Everything Tilda Swinton does is incredible, from her execution of unforgettable looks, to her dedication to each role she takes on as an actress. Her latest creative endeavour is no different.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Swinton directed a music video for an opera performance of one of George Frideric Handel’s compositions. That’s cool, but the most amazing part about it is that the video is just shots of Tilda’s three dogs running around a beach on the coast of Scotland.

In some frames, you can see the outline of the person in the camera. But other than that, the video is just a picturesque edit of her dogs running through water, jumping in the air, and prancing across the sand. Sometimes the dogs have their tongues hanging out as they run, and sometimes they move in perfect unison, directed off screen by Tilda.

Tilda co-directed the video with Sandro Kopp for multimedia company Visionaire’s Glass Handel project. The video will be part of an installation which will debut at New York City’s Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in late November.