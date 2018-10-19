Timothee Chalamet. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for B

Timothee Chalamet, the expert floral suit wearing, floppy hair having, 2018 cinema darling continues to create content that caters directly to our hearts.

This time, it’s not an emotionally charged independent film; it’s an Instagram post. On Saturday, Timothee shared a blurred, poorly lit photo of Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig, with the caption “littlewomen. (Rehearsal pic couple weeks ago :)”

Timothee is set to star alongside Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, and Florence Pugh in an adaptation of Little Women written by Greta Gerwig. The film is set to release sometime in 2019. Timothee will play Laurie Laurence, the brooding young and wealthy neighbor of the March women.

Let’s hope his haircut for this film won’t look anything like this bowl cut we had to endure during early September. Although we do endorse Greta writing in scene where he wears all red.