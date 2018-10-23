This one probably definitely won’t sink. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

It is helpful to think we learn from our mistakes. That way our pain and regret seem partially worthwhile; our lives seem to move forward in a way that is somewhat under our control. We won’t do that again, at least. Whether we actually learn and adjust our behavior accordingly, or are just doomed to be our messy selves forever, probably varies among people and perceptions, but one thing I can tell you for sure is: There’s going to be another Titanic, and it’s going to be called “Titanic II.”

As you may have learned from the very sexy film that featured naked breasts (!), the sinking of the Titanic killed over 1,500 of its crew and passengers and was one of history’s deadliest commercial maritime disasters. In 2022 Blue Star Line will do it again following the same route, from Dubai to Southampton, England, and then to New York. Titanic II will have the same cabin layout as the first, and also, from USA Today:

The new ship will carry almost exactly the same number of passengers (2,400) and crew (900) as the original, but more importantly, it will boast modern navigation and safety technology – including plenty of lifeboats.

A perfect idea that seems great, and I love it. Please set a Google Calendar reminder for 2022 to purchase your tickets for Titanic II, which will come — do not worry! — with more lifeboats. I, personally, am holding out for the Hindenburg II, which I assume will supply all passengers with a complimentary fire extinguisher.