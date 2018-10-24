Tory Burch Launches a Pop-Up About Ambition

Photo: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Tory Burch has started a pop-up shop with a mission. The store, which runs from October 23–November 27, is created for the Tory Burch Foundation. The charitable branch of the brand focuses on supporting female entrepreneurs, so it’s fitting that the theme of the pop-up is embracing ambition. Burch held a summit this year which featured powerful women like Margaret Atwood and Yara Shahidi as part of the Foundation. At the time, she told the Cut that her goal with the foundation was to “encourage people to change behaviors that reflect even thinking about stereotypes.”

As a result, the store is decorated with positive quotes from Burch about ambition. The pop-up, located in the Meatpacking district Tory Burch boutique, will have events every Tuesday until November 27. Shoppers can also nibble on treats and drinks made by women entrepreneurs who have been involved with the Foundation. Twenty percent of the proceeds will benefit the Tory Burch foundation. And there’s a collection of Foundation-branded things, including an “Embrace Ambition” T-shirt and bracelet. All of those proceeds go to the foundation. So if you’re in Meatpacking and want an uplifting experience, stop by.