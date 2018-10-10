Tracee Ellis Ross Only Wore Black Designers to the American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp

Tracee Ellis Ross returned to host the 2018 American Music Awards, and while it’s not yet clear if she will wear as many outfits as she wore last year, Tracee is making a different statement with these looks.

Every designer she selected is black, and she tweeted out the details for every design throughout the awards show. “I’ve featured black designers in all of my @AMAs press looks,” she wrote on Twitter. “Will do the same for all my show looks tonight! Stay tuned for look-by-look details!” Here are all of her looks.

I’ve featured black designers in all of my @AMAs press looks, and will do the same for all my show looks tonight! Stay tuned for look-by-look details!#AMAs — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 9, 2018

A Pyer Moss power suit.

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

A Dapper Dan cape, paired with a Nicolas Jebran sequin bodysuit.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A CD Green Gown.

Tracee Ross Ellis. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

Aminah Abdul Jillil shoes, with a Shanel Campbell skirt and a x karla x When We All Vote VOTE tee.

Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

This post will be updated throughout the night.