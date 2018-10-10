Tracee Ellis Ross Only Wore Black Designers to the American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross returned to host the 2018 American Music Awards, and while it’s not yet clear if she will wear as many outfits as she wore last year, Tracee is making a different statement with these looks.
Every designer she selected is black, and she tweeted out the details for every design throughout the awards show. “I’ve featured black designers in all of my @AMAs press looks,” she wrote on Twitter. “Will do the same for all my show looks tonight! Stay tuned for look-by-look details!” Here are all of her looks.
A Pyer Moss power suit.
A Dapper Dan cape, paired with a Nicolas Jebran sequin bodysuit.
A CD Green Gown.
Aminah Abdul Jillil shoes, with a Shanel Campbell skirt and a x karla x When We All Vote VOTE tee.
This post will be updated throughout the night.