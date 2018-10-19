Trans Americans Slam New Trump Proposal With #WontBeErased

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

On Sunday morning, the New York Times published a report detailing a memo from the Trump administration that would effectively erase federal recognition of trans and nonbinary gender identities. The Department of Health and Human Services would make changes to Title IX definitions of gender, only recognizing male and female sex, which could be DNA tested to determine. It would also define gender as “unchangeable.”

The effects of such a policy would be devastating to over 1 million Americans — access to health care, housing, and other public services would be limited or withheld completely. This is not the Trump’s administration first attack on transgender Americans. Trump himself once tweeted out a proposal to not allow trans Americans to serve in the military.

In response to the latest proposal, trans and nonbinary people began to share photos of themselves under the hashtag #WontBeErased, as part of the larger response to Trump’s devastating policy proposal. Below are words and photos shared by the transgender and nonbinary community, and organizations who advocate for their human rights.

Let’s create a world where there’s more heroes like these women, courageous enough to live their truth everyday despite ignorance and blatant discrimination. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/PaakbmXMj1 — Angel Bismark Curiel (@angelbcuriel) October 21, 2018

This is my daughter... she is smart and beautiful and brave and has the biggest heart in the world... her future is bright and there are no limits on what she can accomplish... and she #WontBeErased #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/WlyCcWkEdZ — Paria Hassouri, MD (@pariahassouri) October 21, 2018

Today's disturbing news that the Trump Administration is planning to roll back recognition and protections of trans people under federal civil rights law is not okay. 😡



We stand with the trans & gender non-conforming community in our LGBTQ+ family. ✊#WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/WpHYdqvGvq — Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) October 21, 2018

🗣 #Transgender folks: You are valid. You matter. You are loved.

💗♡💙 ♡💗

We will not stop fighting for your rights and you #WontBeErased by this heartless administration. #TransRightsAreHumanRights — Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) October 21, 2018

I'm here. I'm trans. I #WontBeErased. Follow @TransEquality to learn about what YOU can do to help defend against the Trump Administration's attempt to strip away our rights. pic.twitter.com/L2H77lZGI0 — Kayla Powell #WontBeErased (@kaylalaurie) October 21, 2018

We're not going anywhere - transgender people can't be erased with a memo. Post a selfie. Call a friend. Attend our rally tomorrow. Everything to show them that we #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/8ipiey6uzM — National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) October 21, 2018

I am transgender. I will not and cannot be erased. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/GWL6l3OpPN — Jay M (@jmaddock) October 21, 2018

i'm a trans person who's dedicated their life to fighting for trans rights. we haven't come this far to only come this far, and we #WontBeErased. follow @TransEquality to stay up to date on what you can do to fight back as well. pic.twitter.com/xFArrvur10 — Jay H. Wu #WontBeErased (@jhtripleu) October 21, 2018

In addition to a response on social media, there were also be acts of protest occurring across the country. The Transgender Center for Equality and Lambda Legal announced that there will be a rally in New York City on Sunday at 6 p.m. Indya Moore, Lucy Diavolo, Tourmaline and more will speak at the event. On Monday, there will be a rally outside of the White House at 12:30 p.m.