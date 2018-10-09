Trump Let Kavanaugh Know You’re Sorry For All He’s Been Through

Donald Trump. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During Brett Kavanaugh’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday evening, Donald Trump apologized to the most unpopular Supreme Court nominee in modern American history “for the terrible pain and suffering” that he and his family endured throughout his confirmation hearings.

This apology-inducing anguish apparently includes: being forced to endure Christine Blasey Ford’s heartbreaking testimony that Kavanaugh allegedly attempted to rape her in the 1980s, the fact that this testimony caused him to become belligerent and cry about his calendar, and an FBI investigation so surface-level it was labeled as a “sham” by the left. Trump also declared that Kavanaugh was “proven innocent” of the multiple sexual-assault allegations against him.

Naturally, when Trump said that he was apologizing “on behalf of our nation” to Kavanaugh, many people decided they’d like to speak for themselves.

Trump does not speak for me. I do not apologize to now Justice Kavanaugh, I apologize to Dr Ford, who still can't return home thanks to death threats. #imsorrydrford make it trend! — pemdasi (@pemdasi) October 9, 2018

Trump has apologized to Kavanaugh on behalf of the whole nation for the treatment he has received during the confirmation hearing 🙄. Now my question to him is when is he going to apologize to the Central Park Five for calling for the death penalty for them. — Vote Blue November 6💪🌸 (@Brasilmagic) October 9, 2018

Trump shouldn’t apologize for me, I have nothing to be sorry for. Also, that business of declaring Kavanaugh innocent...only a court of law and FULL investigation, can prove that. — Jodi Simmons (@Jodi5ft15) October 9, 2018

How dare you pretend to speak "on behalf of our nation," Trump. You speak for a party rooted in white supremacism that has cheated and exploited our flawed democratic institutions to take over the government despite being opposed by most Americans. We're *done* with you. https://t.co/eAdgNmKoy8 — David Boo-trelle (@DavidFutrelle) October 9, 2018

Just heard #45 apologize to Brett Kavanaugh on “behalf of the entire nation” Bitch. Please. You DO NOT speak for me. #ImWithDrFord #IBelieveHer — Mandi V. (@mAnDi06) October 9, 2018

#FacePalm x 100000 ---> Trump says America owes Kavanaugh an apology after Supreme Court battle.https://t.co/68f0S5CJ8n — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) October 9, 2018

Trump: “On behalf of our nation I want to apologize to Brett for the terrible pain & suffering you’ve been forced to endure.”



You don’t speak for me @realDonaldTrump. My sympathy is w/ Dr. Ford—not the accused sexual predator that you put on the Supreme Court to do your bidding. — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) October 9, 2018

The real news: Trump proved he is capable of saying the words, “I’m sorry.” The one hitch: he said it on behalf of all Americans. And guess what? We are not sorry about what Kavanaugh went through. We are angry. And we are VOTING in November. #sorrynotsorry #NovemberIsComing — MeganKelleyHall (@MeganKelleyHall) October 9, 2018

“On behalf of our nation” LEAVE ME OUT OF YOUR APOLOGY IM NOT SORRY https://t.co/A2jsSuL00W — Sarah Rotzoll (@SarahRotzoll) October 9, 2018

The most awful reality show will be cancelled soon. Funny how the White House is already working on corrupt Trumps defense already, great stuff🇱🇷 Country before Party! Lastly- don’t ever apologize for me you worthless human @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/MCJTqZAAdb — Samantha (@Samanthagar1940) October 9, 2018