Big Boy Trump Caught With Toilet Paper on His Shoe Boarding Air Force One

For a fearmongering bully who happens to be our president, Donald Trump is a pretty easy target himself. Yesterday, Trump boarded Air Force One in Minneapolis, as a president typically does. But because it’s Trump, he did it in reliably dumb style — with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.
And if you’d like to relive that footage, hearing every crunch of the toilet paper as it hits the steps leading up to the plane, there’s an even better version for you:
Or if you’d like one with some soft background music:
Let’s just hope Trump wasn’t meeting with anyone important that day.