Big Boy Trump Caught With Toilet Paper on His Shoe Boarding Air Force One

The president. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For a fearmongering bully who happens to be our president, Donald Trump is a pretty easy target himself. Yesterday, Trump boarded Air Force One in Minneapolis, as a president typically does. But because it’s Trump, he did it in reliably dumb style — with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.

In case you were wondering, yes, Donald Trump did board Air Force One with paper or a napkin stuck to his shoe today (via https://t.co/sQgMTPqjBc) pic.twitter.com/q1Gc89ZZl7 — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) October 5, 2018

And if you’d like to relive that footage, hearing every crunch of the toilet paper as it hits the steps leading up to the plane, there’s an even better version for you:

Wait, we managed to get a closer mic recording of Trump with toilet paper stuck to his shoe 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AFwfK6BTIv — Pauline Pantsdown (@PPantsdown) October 5, 2018

Or if you’d like one with some soft background music:

Curb Your Toilet Paper. pic.twitter.com/bBSb06j7mF — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) October 5, 2018

Let’s just hope Trump wasn’t meeting with anyone important that day.