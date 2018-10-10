Donald Trump Encouraged a ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant About Dianne Feinstein

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

During President Donald Trump’s Cedar Rapids, Iowa rally – where he was campaigning for House Republican Rod Blum – attendees began a frenzied “lock her up” chant at the mention of California Senator Dianne Feinstein’s name.

The crowd at Trump's rally is chanting "lock her up" about Dianne Feinstein. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 9, 2018

“How about Senator Feinstein,” he asked. “That’s another beauty.” The crowd responded with a long, loud “boo.” He followed up with “Did you leak the documents?” Then mocked her, eliciting laughter and cheers from the crowd. The rally then erupted with chants of “lock her up! Lock her up!”

Senator Feinstein was the first senator to know about Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and at Ford’s request, kept the letter of disclosure confidential for two months leading up to the Senate Judiciary hearings.

Donald Trump’s Iowa crowd chants “lock her up!” at his mention of Senator Dianne Feinstein.



The president laughs playfully. pic.twitter.com/a6KLrf8kzS — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 10, 2018

In the same speech he repeated the statement that anti-Kavanaugh protesters were paid, doubling down on a tweet from last week where he asserted that George Soros was funding an insincere effort to protest against a man accused of multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Trump calls the anti-Kavanaugh protesters "phony protesters that got paid." He then says they're now protesting because they haven't gotten paid. Okay. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 9, 2018

He later accused the media of refusing to show that is Iowa rally had a very large crowd.