Trump Mocks and Imitates Christine Ford at Campaign Rally, Crowd Goes Wild

Donald Trump holds a “Make America Great Again” rally in Mississippi. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump mocked and imitated Dr. Christine Blasey Ford at his “Make America Great Again” rally in Mississippi Tuesday night, questioning the credibility of the testimony she gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday.

WATCH: President Trump mocks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Trump's Supreme Court pick Judge Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, during rally in Mississippi. https://t.co/pZfWN8IFMV pic.twitter.com/81YEs8oXr5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 3, 2018

“‘I had one beer.’ Well do you think it was…” he said, playing both the role of Ford and her questioner.

“‘Nope. It was one beer.’ Oh good. How did you get home? ‘I don’t remember.’ How did you get there? ‘I don’t remember.’ Where is the place? ‘I don’t remember.’ How many years ago was it? ‘I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.’” At this point the crowd went wild.

“What neighborhood was it in?” Trump continued. “‘I don’t know.’ Where’s the house? ‘I don’t know. Upstairs. Downstairs. I don’t know. But I had one beer, that’s the only thing I remember.’”

Trump’s attack on Ford comes only days after he praised Ford. “I thought her testimony was very compelling and she looks like a very fine woman to me, very fine woman,” he said.