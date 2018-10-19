Trump Said the Midterm Elections are About Kavanaugh

Donald Trump. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

In the middle of a cross country campaign tour, President Trump spoke at a rally in Montana, where he was throwing his weight behind Republican senate candidate Matt Rosendale. Rosendale is running against incumbent Democrat Jon Tester, who Trump frequently referred to as a member of the Democratic mob.

In his effort to support the Republican candidate, Trump outlined the four issues he believed would define the Midterm elections, which will be held on November 6. He said that “Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order, and common sense” will be what determines the outcome of over 400 different state races.

Trump says the midterms will be an election of "Kavanaugh, the caravan and common sense," at a rally in Montana pic.twitter.com/JAOOophfL9 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 19, 2018

Throughout the night, he claimed that Senator Dianne Feinstein was responsible for “leaking” the letter that Christine Blasey Ford wrote to her alleging that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school. Trump yelled “She leaked! She leaked!” about Senator Feinstein as the crowd. At a previous rally, Trump laughed as the crowd chanted “lock her up!” about Senator Feinstein.

The caravan Trump was referring to is the 1,500 and 2,000 person march making its way from Honduras in an effort to reach the United States. Many of the people are migrants, but some are participating in the journey as an act of protest of against Trump’s immigration policies. Trump demanded during the rally that a wall immediately be built to prevent these migrants from entering the country, and blamed the lack of a wall on Democrats, particularly Senator Maxine Waters and Senator Nancy Pelosi.

HAPPENING NOW: Pres. Trump holds campaign style rally in Montana hours after sending inflammatory immigration tweets. https://t.co/7rS0xTi5yT pic.twitter.com/8lmdpcdSpp — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 19, 2018

He called the Democrats a “mob” who were soft on crime. In the same speech he praised Greg Gianforte, the local Montana lawmaker who body slammed a reporter last year. He said that the Republicans were going to end crime.

Trump on Gianforte: "Any guy that can do a body slam, he is my type!" to cheers.



"I was in Rome when I heard about it, and I heard that he body slammed a reporter!" Trump said.



Trump said he was afraid it would make Gianforte lose, then he said "wait a moment, I know Montana." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) October 19, 2018

Trump’s beloved Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh was accused by three women of sexual misconduct and assault, and his former campaign manager Paul Manafort is currently sitting in jail, not even allowed to wear suits to his upcoming hearings related to 18 charges of tax and bank fraud.