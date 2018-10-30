What We Know About the Two Sisters Found Dead in the Hudson River

Tala and Rotana Farea. Photo: New York City Police Department

On Wednesday, October 24, two women were found floating in the Hudson River, near the 68th Street pier in New York City. Their bodies were duct-taped together at their waists and ankles. A few days later, detectives identified them as sisters Tala Farea, 16, and Rotana Farea, 22.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and much remains unknown. Here’s the information we have so far.

The sisters were Saudi Arabian nationals.

The Farea family moved to the U.S. from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in mid-2015, AM New York reports, and lived in Fairfax, Virginia.

They had a history of going missing from home.

According to the New York Times, Tala and Rotana had initially been reported missing in 2017. When Fairfax police found them, the sisters were placed in a shelter after asking for protection. They were then reported missing again in August of this year. Per Arab News, their family is denying that the sisters were missing for all this time. They say that Rotana had moved to New York and though Tala was recently reported missing, her mother then realized she was visiting her older sister; when they stopped contacting their mother last week, they were reported missing again.

And may have applied for asylum.

The Times reports that police say the sisters had applied for asylum from their home country, and that their mother had been informed of this after receiving a call from the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Their cause of death is unclear.

The police are investigating the possibility that Rotana and Tala may have jumped in the river together as part of a suicide pact. However, they also haven’t ruled out the possibility that they’d been murdered. Their bodies showed no immediate signs of trauma and the medical examiner still hasn’t determined how they died.

This story will be updated as more details become available.