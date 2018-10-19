I am 5-foot-1. Any time I get the chance to give myself a few extra inches, I will take it. So these leather, knee-high, round-toed Victoria Beckham boots are the stuff my dreams are made of.
With a heel height of 11 centimeters (or a little over 4 inches), these might require you to take a car service. I, for one, feel it would be worth it. The pristine calf leather on these boots looks buttery soft and I am sure feels like it has been specially made to wrap around your feet.
The simplicity of the design is what makes these a stand-out. Not a single stud, buckle, or sequin is needed for them to make a statement. Wear them with a blazer over jeans for a 1980s feel (anyone else getting that Princess Di mood?) or put them under a three-quarter length skirt for a working-woman-on-the-go vibe worthy of Posh herself. The boots comes in classic black and green, but the rich burgundy is my hue of choice.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.