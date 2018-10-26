If You Didn’t Already Want Prada’s New Sneakers, You Will Now

Photo: Shuwei Liu

Prada’s return to streetwear has been a glorious homecoming for sneaker-loving fashion people. To spread the love, the brand asked three photographers to take the sneakers and photograph them in three different cities across the globe. The project is part of a collaboration with PhotoVogue, a photography platform run by Vogue Italia.

The first story, The Open City by Shuwei Liu, takes to the skyscrapers of Shanghai. A model wearing the tulle neon-pink Prada dress steals the show. Despite the presence of pink tulle, the collection fits in seamlessly with the busy, bustling city. In the second story, The Intimate City, the shoes go to Fukuoka, Japan, though the setting — a gathering of friends — is so intimate that it could really be anywhere.

The final piece is The City After Hours, by Clara Nebeling, which is set in London. It puts the neon shoes in their natural habitat — that is, in front of neon lights. See the three campaigns below.

Clockwise from left: Photo: Kenta Nakamura /Courtesy of Prada Photo: Shuwei Liu Photo: Kenta Nakamura Clockwise from left: Photo: Kenta Nakamura /Courtesy of Prada Photo: Kenta Nakamura Photo: Shuwei Liu

Clara Nebeling. Clara Nebeling.