Ariana Grande Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Mac Miller

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande. Photo: GC Images/GC Images

Ariana Grande is still grieving her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, the rapper who died September 7 of an apparent drug overdose. On Monday, she posted a heartfelt video on her Instagram stories as tribute to the late musician. In the clip, Miller — wearing a tuxedo — talks to Grande’s grandmother, before turning to look at her filming and flashing a smile.

This isn’t the first tribute Grande has posted on social media. The weekend after Miller’s death, she shared a black-and-white photo of him on her Instagram, without a caption. She later shared a video of her and Miller, with the caption, “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Grande and Miller broke up in May, though Ariana has said he would always be one of her “best friends.”

The recent Instagram post comes a little over a week after Grande’s split with former fiancé Pete Davidson. She recently returned to social media after a brief hiatus with a slew of positive messages to her fans; Pete, meanwhile, has been looking for a new apartment.