Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of October 15

Venus is still retrograde this week, along with outer planets Uranus and Neptune. The moon will travel through Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, growing larger overhead. If the world throws obstacles in your path this week, know that it will also offer gifts — with each day, a chance to sharpen your vision.

Aries

It might feel like you’re surrounded by endings this week, like there won’t ever be enough time to do what you need to do, like the trees’ blazing reds and yellows mark the end of color in the world. It’s easy this week to tell yourself stories of final acts and closing doors, but try to remember that there are other stories too. Change isn’t always something to be mourned.

Taurus

Nostalgia might have a heavy grip on you right now, as you hear all these siren songs of the other lives you might have lived, the other worlds that might have been possible, the other loves you could have known. This can fill you with a longing powerful enough to knock you over, enough to ruin you, enough to keep you inside all day, wishing and aching. There’s a funny, twisting kind of pleasure that comes with this, but don’t give your whole self over.

Gemini

The world might feel uncontrolled and unpredictable this week, like a spinning top skittering across the floor, like a pile of leaves tossed by a strong gust of wind. It might feel like your own thoughts have been feeling untethered from any pattern, bouncing this way and that, without any real center, without any solid plan. This week, though, you can cut through the distractions. You can remember your own powerful core.

Cancer

This week, you might get carried away by a dark logic that tells you that your only option is to give up. You might get caught up by a logic that feels inescapable, that leads you to a tight, airless room that smells like despair. This week, remind yourself that this kind of reasoning isn’t helpful, and it’s also not true. If it feels like the walls are closing in around you, it’s your job to punch holes in them.

Leo

Your impulse, this week, might be to fight the world’s darkness with heroism, and with brave and incredible feats, and by putting your body or your reputation or your future on the line. This wild energy is a blazing and unpredictable gift. Other people might tell you that the world doesn’t need a savior, that there’s no single act so brave and heroic that it’ll turn all evil into ash. And this may be true, but don’t pay it too much attention. Reality doesn’t mean your bravery is worth nothing.

Virgo

Your feelings might go a little topsy-turvy this week, twisting around and around each other, so that joy and sorrow start to mix and muddy, so that it’s impossible to remember what love even means to you anymore. This can be so confusing, and so irritating, too — the physical world is hard enough to navigate, sometimes, without this maze inside you. Try to go easy on yourself. This week is just for feeling your emotions, for receiving the world’s messages, and holding them with care.

Libra

You can see the world with such clarity, with a vision that cuts through the thickest fog. You can move through the world with a finely tuned balance, even when the ground seems to shake beneath you. This week, though, remember that clarity and balance are not your only tools or your only gifts. Your bright wisdom doesn’t have to be shared with everyone in the world. You don’t have to get every last person on your side. You can trust what you know, even if no one else sees it yet.

Scorpio

This week you might dream, in golden hues during the day and in silver hues at night, about a magic powerful enough to change everything. You’ll be told, maybe, that your desires are unrealistic. Don’t listen. Your job this week is to dream of impossible things, to imagine bright and surprising worlds into being, even if they’re still invisible from here. It isn’t a bad thing to be underestimated. The world is bigger than even you can know.

Sagittarius

It can be unbearable, sometimes, to be a human. It’s unbearable not to know what your own place in history will be, not to know what happens next. But in spite of everything, you can walk outside and find a world that’s still beautiful, so green and gold, so full of people acting like people, funny and honest and real. This week, try to avoid the impulse to grieve what’s still wild and alive.

Capricorn

When you see the world burning, when you feel the world aching, your first reaction might be to think about what you’d be willing to sacrifice, what you’d be willing to lose. It is valuable to think about how you’ll be willing to give of your time, of your things, of yourself, but still: Don’t imagine that the only way to live decently is to become small, to chip away at everything that make your life joyful.

Aquarius

There are so many forces in the world that try to trap you, or to compress the space you can live in, or to make you forget all the wild motion your body is capable of. And some of these forces are solid and heavy and real, but there are others with no real power over you. This is a week for seeing the difference between the real traps and the false traps. This is a week for walking away from the powers that cannot bind you, for taking what freedom you can.

Pisces

t takes so much work to really change anything — so many small steps and false starts and long exhausting days. It’s tempting to look for shortcuts, but this week, there won’t be any. There’s no way to jump directly to the good stuff; no way to reach the resolution you need without traveling through the noise and discord first. There’s no moving backwards, and no staying in place. A sweet and beautiful future waits for you, but to get there you have to look the truth in the face, and do the work you have to do.

