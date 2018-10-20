Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of October 22

On Tuesday, the sun enters Scorpio, the sign of intensity and intimacy and depth. In this new season, will you swim out past the shallows? Will your desire call to you, finally offering its wisdom, ready to transform your life from the inside out? Under this sun, you can shrug off everything that feels false or superficial. You can peel away every mask until the truth is revealed.

Aries

When the sky is dark and the news is harsh, sometimes the only way to live is just to muscle your way forward through the days. Maybe this has taught you how much power you hold, and maybe it’s taught you to have faith in your ability to keep progressing. Just don’t forget that you’re still allowed to be stubborn. You’re allowed, sometimes, to stop pushing forward, to stop moving altogether. Your life is broader and wilder than you know. It doesn’t have to serve some recognizable purpose to be worthy and good.

Taurus

If there are patterns in your life that have held you in a quiet, terrible stasis, or if there are structures that have stopped you from making any noise or making any change, this week will offer you the chance to break free. Doing so doesn’t have to be complicated or dramatic. It’s easy to tell yourself that the only way to freedom is to tear down whole walls, whole buildings, but sometimes it’s enough to open a window and climb out into the night. Sometimes it’s enough just to open a door.

Gemini

Sometimes the world moves faster than you do, and sometimes you move faster than the world around you, and it’s possible the truth of your life has changed since you last took stock of things. It’s possible you’re still telling a story about yourself that’s no longer true — still calling yourself new in town though you’ve actually built a home here, still calling yourself fearful though your courage has grown and grown. Each change can be so imperceptibly small that you don’t notice at first; this week, give yourself a chance to notice.

Cancer

This week might bring intimacy where you’re accustomed to distance, familiarity where you’ve grown used to detachment. There’s color and light and sound all around you, and as you move through your days, you can feel with a sweet certainty that you, too, are part of this world, and you, too, belong in it. And if you find some discomfort woven into this feeling, that’s normal — the world asks for so much of you, sometimes more than you think you have to give. Just don’t forget how much connection and love it offers in return.

Leo

You might feel a little touchy this week: a little irritable, a little tender under the weight of all the feelings you carry. It’s not wrong to bristle under the cruelty and unfairness of the world; it’s not wrong to struggle under all the unkindness that seems to radiate from all directions. In conditions like these, it’s not your job to be soft and agreeable, nor is it your job to pretend you feel nothing. Just try your best to aim all your anger, all your bright hot fire, in the direction you intend to, and not toward the people you love.

Virgo

Your thoughts might start to feel heavy this week, like mud, or quicksand, or a stone sinking fast in the lake. If you feel weighed down by the inside of your head, try to do something to connect to your body or to the space you live in. It doesn’t have to be much; making your bed or drinking a glass of water might be enough. It’s just about reminding you that you still exist outside your worst thoughts, that there’s a place here on earth that belongs to you.

Libra

It sounds so basic, it sounds so silly, but this week, give yourself a moment to stop thinking about how the world sees you. It’s not that there’s no value in striving to see yourself from the outside, and not that there’s no value in a surface or an image — it’s just that everyone deserves a break once in a while. Would you do anything differently if you didn’t have to make sense to the outside world? Your desires don’t need to be comprehensible to be potent and true. Love doesn’t need to be impressive to be real.

Scorpio

This week, your best confidence might return to you, weird and prickly and radiant. These are the days that remind you that you don’t need anyone’s permission to live, and you don’t need anyone’s permission to feel yourself and your power. Waiting for other people’s approval right now will slow you down unbearably, and right now, time is of the essence. This isn’t the same thing as living without ethics, without care, without holding fast to what you believe. But still, your life is yours, and your confidence is yours, and you don’t have to answer for it to anyone else.

Sagittarius

You’ve spent so much time listening to other people’s arguments and their stories, charting their words and their tones and their feelings. There’s so much in the world to learn and to see, and this week you might be reminded that you’ll never see every inch of the world, or hear every story, or read every word that’s been written. This isn’t a curse, and it’s not even something to mourn. You’re more than a receiver of other people’s ideas. You have a mind that sparkles, and you have convictions of your own.

Capricorn

This week, your body might be ready to unleash some of the defiant energy that’s been sparking and jolting inside you. So many people — maybe even yourself — have tried to talk you out of feeling this way, but your rebelliousness has stayed alive through long days and lonely days, and you’ve earned the right to use it. You can break the rules, or you can talk back, or you can speak a truth nobody else wants to hear. Some defiance won’t kill you; it might even bring you back to life.

Aquarius

In this week’s darker moments, everything you’ve been working for might suddenly seem not to be sufficient — like none of your successes are good enough, and like no future successes will be, either. It’s a dangerous pit of need and desire, calling out to you that nothing will ever satisfy you, that your hunger will go on forever. Your job is not to believe it, not to fall into that hole. Everything you do, every step you take, can open up new futures more beautiful than anything you can see from here.

Pisces

This week, it might seem like everyone else will want to give you advice and tell you how to live — but you’re the one who knows how your body works. It’s not a bad idea to listen to the people who really love you, but in the end, you already know what will nourish you and what will sap your energy. This week, resist all the senseless noise, everything that makes you feel bad to no real purpose. You know what will make your heart bigger, and what will make it wither and fade.

