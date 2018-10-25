Wait, Cameras Don’t Automatically Blur Out Nudity??

It just knows. Photo: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

By way of Laura Olin’s newsletter, here’s a delightful Twitter thread of people revealing the life facts they couldn’t believe they hadn’t realized. Or as writer Shannon Proudfoot originally requested:

What's the most mundane but thunderous epiphany you ever had? Something so ridiculously dull or elementary that still bowled you over when you figured it out? — Shannon Proudfoot (@sproudfoot) October 16, 2018

The whole thing is wonderful, but here are some highlights:

I thought artichoke hearts were from an animal that I pictured as being similar to an armadillo. I thought it was friggen disgusting that people would buy a jar of that. — Nathan Holmes (@Holmeskillet26) October 17, 2018

The first one that came to mind for me was the “hidden” arrow in the FedEx sign, but this revelation about stovetops …

It was only about 5 yrs ago that I learned our stovetop lifted for cleaning..that pretty much all top burner stoves did



All the time I spent taking the burners off and reaching in to clean! pic.twitter.com/LBNwMMze9Y — ℳaryAnn 🌼 I Ꮙote (@cinemaven) October 18, 2018

… Reminded me that it wasn’t until my 30s that I realized the seemingly pointless “ropes” inside the corners of comforter covers were actually for attaching to the comforter itself, to keep it from sliding around — and that that’s what the comforter’s corner loops were there for, too. The world is always a step ahead.

Photo: Edith Zimmerman A picture, in case somehow anyone else also did not know (which as it turns out includes my editor Melissa !)

Also:

That Times Square in NYC referred to the New York Times. I was 24. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 20, 2018

And, ha:

As a kid, I always wondered if the camera itself blurred out nudity when detected. So at 9 years old, I took a picture of my butt to verify. I was utterly disappointed. — Nihaarika (@skivingforever) October 18, 2018

Proudfoot complied her own favorite responses in a post for Maclean’s. I like this one:

I thought the Wheel of Fortune host's name was Patsy Jack until I was 19. My roommate at the time informed me it's actually Pat Sajak after I yelled at the tv screen "Yeah Patsy Jack!" — Brittany Hobson (@bhobs22) October 16, 2018

Which reminds me that I’ve always heard NPR host Steve Inskeep’s name as a sort of diminutive, “I’m Steve-inski.”