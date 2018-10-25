science of us

Wait, Cameras Don’t Automatically Blur Out Nudity??

It just knows. Photo: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

By way of Laura Olin’s newsletter, here’s a delightful Twitter thread of people revealing the life facts they couldn’t believe they hadn’t realized. Or as writer Shannon Proudfoot originally requested:

The whole thing is wonderful, but here are some highlights:

The first one that came to mind for me was the “hidden” arrow in the FedEx sign, but this revelation about stovetops …

… Reminded me that it wasn’t until my 30s that I realized the seemingly pointless “ropes” inside the corners of comforter covers were actually for attaching to the comforter itself, to keep it from sliding around — and that that’s what the comforter’s corner loops were there for, too. The world is always a step ahead.

A picture, in case somehow anyone else also did not know (which as it turns out includes my editor Melissa!) Photo: Edith Zimmerman

Also:

And, ha:

Proudfoot complied her own favorite responses in a post for Maclean’s. I like this one:

Which reminds me that I’ve always heard NPR host Steve Inskeep’s name as a sort of diminutive, “I’m Steve-inski.”

