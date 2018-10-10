White Woman Calls Cops on Man for ‘Babysitting While Black’

Corey Lewis. Photo: Courtesy of Corey Lewis.

A white woman called the cops on a black man, whom she reportedly harassed and followed after she saw him babysitting two white children at a Georgia Walmart over the weekend. The incident has ignited a conversation around “babysitting while black.”

Corey Lewis, a youth mentor who captured the ordeal on Facebook Live, told officers that he and the 10-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy went to the Cobb County Walmart to grab dinner at the Subway inside, after which he decided to fill up his gas tank at the supermarket. While standing in the parking lot, the offending woman reportedly approached them, and asked to speak to the girl to learn how she knew Lewis, he told officers. Then, she allegedly called the cops and proceeded to follow Lewis and the kids all the way home, where the Cobb County officer showed up.

This lady from Walmart harassed, followed, & called the cops on me. ALL because I’m black and have 2 white kids with me. 💔💔 #Inspired By Lewis Posted by Corey Lewis on Sunday, October 7, 2018

In a Facebook Live posted on Sunday, Lewis told the camera that “it’s crazy” that in 2018, “this is what I’ve got to deal with.”

“All because I got two kids in the backseat who do not look like me, this lady took it upon herself to say that she’s going to take my plate down and call the police,” he said.

The parents of the children, David Parker and Dana Mango, also condemned the woman’s actions. They said they didn’t believe the woman was genuinely trying to protect their children, as they were never in danger.

“I said, ‘Are you saying that because there’s an African-American male driving my two white kids, that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned,’ and he said, ‘I’m sorry ma’am, that’s exactly what I’m saying,’” Mango told CBS46.

Barber coined a new term for this specific type of racism, “B-W-B which I guess is the new thing, babysitting while black,” which inspired a Twitter hashtag, where people shared their own stories, condemned the incident, and stood in solidarity with Lewis.

This country is ass-backwards despite 400 years of black people being forced to breastfeed & help raise white children it's suddenly suspicious when a black man is babysitting white children and the police get called in him. #CoreyLewis #babysittingwhileblack — Nicole (@worldtravellove) October 10, 2018

16 years ago a friend had emergency surgery. we cared for their 3 girls, we ate & shopped for toys where someone followed us and captured our tag. #babysittingwhileblack — Norma Reeves (@normareeves) October 9, 2018

Dear White Lady Who Called The Police on Corey Lewis Babysitting The Two White Kids,



If you’re THAT passionate about the safety of children, maybe next time take a step toward doing something for all the migrant kids locked up by the government.



#BabysittingWhileBlack — Robert People (@PeoplesCourt79) October 10, 2018

But didnt our great grandmothers raise them...... Now it's a crime #BabysittingWhileBlack — Shannon Moseley (@shantra85) October 10, 2018

Lewis runs a program that seeks 2 “provide enrichment to socially challenged youth by promoting positive character development, self-awareness and life skills that will cultivate our next generation of innovative leaders”,



All to be profiled 🤬🤦🏾‍♂️😓#babysittingwhileblack https://t.co/KmNs5ngq8O — X (@xavalan) October 10, 2018