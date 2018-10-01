A Photographer’s Dreamy Look at Chanel in Paris

Photo: Cathleen Naundorf/ Courtesy of Rizzoli

Ahead of Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel spring 2019 show tomorrow at Paris Fashion Week, Rizzoli has released a photography book that revisits the brand’s most iconic couture clothing. In an inventive collaboration, fashion photographer Cathleen Naundorf was granted rare access to Chanel’s archives. She staged fashion shoots with the clothes in Coco Chanel’s favorite Paris spots.

In a dreamy, haunting style, Naundorf photographed a beaded dress in Coco Chanel’s Rue Cambon apartment, floor-length gowns at the Grand Palais, where Lagerfeld’s show will be held tomorrow, and Chanel’s original tweed suits and hats worn by the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy. Scroll for a look inside Women of Singular Beauty: Chanel Haute Couture.

At Le Trianon Theater: a 2006-2007 fall/winter gown by Karl Lagerfeld. Photo: Cathleen Naundorf/ Courtesy of Rizzoli

On the roof of the Grand Palais. Photo: Cathleen Naundorf/ Courtesy of Rizzoli

Inside Coco Chanel’s Rue Cambon apartment. Photo: Cathleen Naundorf/ Courtesy of Rizzoli

Chanel’s 1988 spring/summer and 1986-1987 fall/winter haute couture collections. Photo: Cathleen Naundorf/ Courtesy of Rizzoli