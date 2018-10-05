Everything to Know About the 2019 Women’s March on Washington

Women’s March 2018. Photo: The Washington Post/Getty Images

In the past week or so, amid the sexual-assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh — and the ensuing hearings and FBI investigation — enraged people have been flooding the inboxes of Linda Sarsour and other Women’s March organizers, asking about the next direct action into which they could channel their rage.

“Our email inboxes were full: ‘Women’s March, where are you?,” Sarsour told the New York Times. “‘When are we marching? Tell us when? Tell us where?’”

It was then that the organizers made the decision to officially announce the 2019 Women’s March on Washington. Three years after more than 4 million women around the world flooded the streets in protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration, demonstrators will once again have the opportunity to convene for the third-annual demonstration.

“Save the date,” reads an announcement on the organization’s website. “The #WomensWave is coming, and we’re sweeping the world forward with us.” Below, here’s what we know so far.

When is the march?

The march will take place on January 19, 2019.

Where is the main demonstration?

As in the past two years, Washington, D.C., will host the main event, which is scheduled to start outside the White House at 10 a.m.

Are other cities hosting their own?

As of now, the only official stateside Women’s Marches are in D.C. and New York, but more cities will certainly plan their own as the date approaches. There are, however, a number of cities outside of the U.S. that have already announced their 2019 marches, such as Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, and Stockholm.

Do the organizers have any demands?

Unlike the past two years, in the next few weeks, organizers plan on announcing progressive policies they hope to enact related to causes like immigration and campus sexual assault.

This post will be updated.