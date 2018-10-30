business casual

9 Pairs of Heels You Can Actually Walk In

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

The easiest way to improve an outfit is to swap in a more interesting pair of shoes. So little work is required! Luckily, if your job won’t allow a pair of chunky sneakers, there are plenty of low-heeled pumps on the market that will allow you to be office-appropriate without killing your feet.

Once considered the stumpier younger sibling to the stiletto, kitten heels have been trending for over a year now. Thicker mini heels, and even sculptural ones, have also made a comeback. We’ve rounded up nine pairs with heels that are three inches or lower, from Meghan Markle’s favorite pair to the green ones we’re probably wearing to our next holiday party.

The Fail-Safe Shoe

1.State Saffy Block Heel Pump
1.State Saffy Block Heel Pump
$90 at Nordstrom

Classics are classic for a reason. You can’t go wrong with blush.

$90 at Nordstrom
Buy

If You Love a Print

Sam Edelman Women’s Dori Pump
Sam Edelman Women’s Dori Pump
$140 at Amazon

You could wear these to even the most conservative offices.

$140 at Amazon
Buy
$140 at Amazon
Buy

The Perfect Holiday-Party Shoes

Yuul Yie Peacock Green 30 Buckle Velvet Pumps
Yuul Yie Peacock Green 30 Buckle Velvet Pumps
$239 at Farfetch

Also good for a random Tuesday.

$239 at Farfetch
Buy

Like Lipstick for Your Feet

Madewell The Reid Pump
Madewell The Reid Pump
$138 at Nordstrom

Red shoes are perfect for adding some pizzazz, or finishing off a head-to-toe red outfit.

$138 at Nordstrom
Buy

The on-Sale Designer Option

Mikaila Mules
Mikaila Mules
$197 at Diane von Furstenberg
$197 (was $328, now 40% off)

Trendy, sculptural, and on sale.

$197 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy

The Next Big Thing

Miista Antonine Croc-Embossed Pump
Miista Antonine Croc-Embossed Pump
$290 at Need Supply Co.

Mark my words — everyone will be wearing croc-embossed leather in a few months.

$290 at Need Supply Co.
Buy

If You’re a Bit Artsy

Gray Matters Mildred Classica in Rust
Gray Matters Mildred Classica in Rust
$495 at Need Supply Co.

Feel like a gallery girl in these Gray Matters heels.

$495 at Need Supply Co.
Buy

The Power Shoe

Tibi Dana Leather Mules
Tibi Dana Leather Mules
$475 at Moda Operandi

A razor-sharp silhouette says, “I mean business.”

$475 at Moda Operandi
Buy

The Meghan Markle-Approved Classic

Manolo Blahnik BB Pump
Manolo Blahnik BB Pump
$625 at Nordstrom

Hardly a day goes by that the duchess doesn’t wear some kind of BB Manolo. They’re classic, and only 2 3/4 inches high.

$625 at Nordstrom
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
9 Pairs of Heels You Can Actually Walk In