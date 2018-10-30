9 Pairs of Heels You Can Actually Walk In

The easiest way to improve an outfit is to swap in a more interesting pair of shoes. So little work is required! Luckily, if your job won’t allow a pair of chunky sneakers, there are plenty of low-heeled pumps on the market that will allow you to be office-appropriate without killing your feet.
Once considered the stumpier younger sibling to the stiletto, kitten heels have been trending for over a year now. Thicker mini heels, and even sculptural ones, have also made a comeback. We’ve rounded up nine pairs with heels that are three inches or lower, from Meghan Markle’s favorite pair to the green ones we’re probably wearing to our next holiday party.
The Fail-Safe Shoe
If You Love a Print
You could wear these to even the most conservative offices.
The Perfect Holiday-Party Shoes
Like Lipstick for Your Feet
Red shoes are perfect for adding some pizzazz, or finishing off a head-to-toe red outfit.
The on-Sale Designer Option
The Next Big Thing
If You’re a Bit Artsy
Feel like a gallery girl in these Gray Matters heels.
The Power Shoe
The Meghan Markle-Approved Classic
Hardly a day goes by that the duchess doesn’t wear some kind of BB Manolo. They’re classic, and only 2 3/4 inches high.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.