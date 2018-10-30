9 Pairs of Heels You Can Actually Walk In

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier. Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

The easiest way to improve an outfit is to swap in a more interesting pair of shoes. So little work is required! Luckily, if your job won’t allow a pair of chunky sneakers, there are plenty of low-heeled pumps on the market that will allow you to be office-appropriate without killing your feet.

Once considered the stumpier younger sibling to the stiletto, kitten heels have been trending for over a year now. Thicker mini heels, and even sculptural ones, have also made a comeback. We’ve rounded up nine pairs with heels that are three inches or lower, from Meghan Markle’s favorite pair to the green ones we’re probably wearing to our next holiday party.

The Fail-Safe Shoe

$90 at Nordstrom 1.State Saffy Block Heel Pump Classics are classic for a reason. You can’t go wrong with blush. $90 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love a Print

The Perfect Holiday-Party Shoes

$239 at Farfetch Yuul Yie Peacock Green 30 Buckle Velvet Pumps Also good for a random Tuesday. $239 at Farfetch Buy

Like Lipstick for Your Feet

The on-Sale Designer Option

The Next Big Thing

$290 at Need Supply Co. Miista Antonine Croc-Embossed Pump Mark my words — everyone will be wearing croc-embossed leather in a few months. $290 at Need Supply Co. Buy

If You’re a Bit Artsy

The Power Shoe

The Meghan Markle-Approved Classic

$625 at Nordstrom Manolo Blahnik BB Pump Hardly a day goes by that the duchess doesn’t wear some kind of BB Manolo. They’re classic, and only 2 3/4 inches high. $625 at Nordstrom Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.