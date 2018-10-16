Zendaya Has a New Job With Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zendaya is following in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and Hailey Baldwin as a global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger and designer of a Tommy Hilfiger capsule collection. The 22-year-old actress will collaborate with the designer for a Tommy x Zendaya see-now-buy-now runway show and collection in February. She’ll also be featured in Tommy Hilfiger campaigns starting in spring 2019.

For an idea of what to expect from the collaboration, look at Hadid. She’s done four Tommy x GiGi collections that debuted in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Milan. Each of the shows had a large production value, were see-now-buy-now, and according to WWD, “highly successful” for the brand.

“Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself,” Hilfiger said in a statement. “Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand.” He also elaborated to WWD that he values Zendaya’s willingness to speak her mind, and her follower count. “She is very outspoken. I think that’s a strong statement, and it’s something we believe in as a company. We had success with Gigi. We would like to see that success come around again. We really believe [Zendaya] has the power to do it. She has over 50 million followers.”