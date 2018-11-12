Yes, You Should Absolutely Wear Sequins During the Holidays

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers
Much can be said about the pitfalls of sequins. They can be tacky. They’re a cliché. They’re the territory of hyper-girly teen movies, actual little girls, and Real Housewives confessional booths. But let me pose a counterpoint: Sequins are fun and people should wear them. Don’t think about it too hard.
No time of year pushes sequins like the holidays. Maybe it’s because it gets dark at 4:30 p.m. and we need all the light and light-reflecting surfaces we can get. Maybe it’s because sparkle is one of a few ways to make turtlenecks look sexy (unless you’re a Clermont twin). The point is, sequins will make you happy. And there are plenty of ways to make them feel cool.
The No. 1 rule for wearing sequins is this: Pick a lane. Either go head-to-toe like you’re about to ride into Studio 54 on a white horse, or dress the sequins down with a pair of light-wash jeans and sneakers. Don’t go halfway and wear them with something semi-formal. You either want to embrace the wackiness or be totally nonchalant about it, like you’re such a fun person that you didn’t even notice your casual grocery-store outfit happens to contain sparkles.
Below, we’ve rounded up 12 fun sequin items to wear to holiday parties and beyond.
Ganni Sonora Ruffled Sequined Satin Camisole
$270
at Net-a-Porter
Everybody wants to be a #GanniGirl now. This might look like a going-out top, but add a turtleneck underneath and some Levi 501s and you’re in daytime sequin business.
Available in sizes DK34–DK42.
Sequin Leopard Slip Dress
$160
at Eloquii
When I say “go all out,” this is what I mean. Eloquii styled this dress with fishnets and some black heels, which is exactly what you should be going for.
Available in sizes 14–28.
Universal Standard for J. Crew Sequin Shift Dress
$228
at Nordstrom
If the popularity of flip-sequin fabric has taught us anything, it’s that people love some multi-colored sequins.
Available in sizes XXS–5X.
Kate Spade New York Stan Glitter Booties
$298
at Shopbop
Tackle wearing sequins one step at a time (sorry for all the puns).
Ivy Park Sequin Crop Top
$125
at Nordstrom
Ivy Park is Beyoncé’s line, and if Beyoncé wants us to wear sparkle crop tops, who are we to say no?
Available in sizes XS–XL.
RACHEL Rachel Roy Trendy Plus Size Veda Sequin-Striped Top
$63
at Macy’s
The jewel tones here are really pretty.
Available in size XL.
Bardot Goldie Sequin Stripe Jumpsuit
$189
at Nordstrom
Nothing says “I’m here to have fun, damn it” like a gold and black sequin jumpsuit.
Available in sizes XS–L.
Attico Tasseled Sequined Chiffon Pouch
$143
at Net-a-Porter
This is the bag Paris Hilton, Elle Woods, Sharpay Evans et al would choose.
Topshop Sequin Fringe Dress
$125
at Nordstrom
Between the fringe, the sequins, and the figure-skimming silhouette, this look requires confidence. But it’s so worth it.
Available in sizes 2–14.
Suzanna Dai L Jinshanling Sequined Hoop Earrings
$200
at Moda Operandi
If there is such a thing as a subtle way to wear sequins, it’s these earrings.
Show Me Your Mumu Leigh High Waist Sequin Stripe Pants
$212
at Nordstrom
Having a closet of fun pants is a great hack for easy dressing. That includes these rainbow beauts.
Available in size XS–L.
Rixo Blossom Tiger-Print Sequined Chiffon Wrap Top
$375
at Net-a-Porter
Sequins to wear to brunch the morning after a successful night wearing a different sequined look.
Available in sizes XS–XL.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.