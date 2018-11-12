Yes, You Should Absolutely Wear Sequins During the Holidays

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Much can be said about the pitfalls of sequins. They can be tacky. They’re a cliché. They’re the territory of hyper-girly teen movies, actual little girls, and Real Housewives confessional booths. But let me pose a counterpoint: Sequins are fun and people should wear them. Don’t think about it too hard.

No time of year pushes sequins like the holidays. Maybe it’s because it gets dark at 4:30 p.m. and we need all the light and light-reflecting surfaces we can get. Maybe it’s because sparkle is one of a few ways to make turtlenecks look sexy (unless you’re a Clermont twin). The point is, sequins will make you happy. And there are plenty of ways to make them feel cool.

The No. 1 rule for wearing sequins is this: Pick a lane. Either go head-to-toe like you’re about to ride into Studio 54 on a white horse, or dress the sequins down with a pair of light-wash jeans and sneakers. Don’t go halfway and wear them with something semi-formal. You either want to embrace the wackiness or be totally nonchalant about it, like you’re such a fun person that you didn’t even notice your casual grocery-store outfit happens to contain sparkles.

Below, we’ve rounded up 12 fun sequin items to wear to holiday parties and beyond.

The It-Brand Item

$270 at Net-a-Porter Ganni Sonora Ruffled Sequined Satin Camisole Everybody wants to be a #GanniGirl now. This might look like a going-out top, but add a turtleneck underneath and some Levi 501s and you’re in daytime sequin business.

The Double Whammy

$160 at Eloquii Sequin Leopard Slip Dress When I say “go all out,” this is what I mean. Eloquii styled this dress with fishnets and some black heels, which is exactly what you should be going for.

The Dress You’ll Keep on Playing With

$228 at Nordstrom Universal Standard for J. Crew Sequin Shift Dress If the popularity of flip-sequin fabric has taught us anything, it’s that people love some multi-colored sequins.

If You Just Want to Dip in Your, Um, Toe

The Beyoncé-Approved Top

$125 at Nordstrom Ivy Park Sequin Crop Top Ivy Park is Beyoncé’s line, and if Beyoncé wants us to wear sparkle crop tops, who are we to say no?

The Colorful Top

$63 at Macy’s RACHEL Rachel Roy Trendy Plus Size Veda Sequin-Striped Top $63 (was $105, now 40% off) The jewel tones here are really pretty.

If You Love New Year’s Eve

$189 at Nordstrom Bardot Goldie Sequin Stripe Jumpsuit Nothing says “I’m here to have fun, damn it” like a gold and black sequin jumpsuit.

If You Want to Pretend It’s 2004

If You Love the Spotlight

$125 at Nordstrom Topshop Sequin Fringe Dress Between the fringe, the sequins, and the figure-skimming silhouette, this look requires confidence. But it’s so worth it.

The Barely There Sparkle

If You Like Your Pants to Be Fun

$212 at Nordstrom Show Me Your Mumu Leigh High Waist Sequin Stripe Pants Having a closet of fun pants is a great hack for easy dressing. That includes these rainbow beauts.

If You Want to Wear Daytime Sequins

$375 at Net-a-Porter Rixo Blossom Tiger-Print Sequined Chiffon Wrap Top Sequins to wear to brunch the morning after a successful night wearing a different sequined look.

