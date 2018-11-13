Celebrities Love Dressing Up As Other Celebrities for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande. Photo: kourtneykardash via Instagram

Halloween: The time of the year when you can dress up as anything you want, human or animal, horrifying or slutty, obnoxious or understated. And many celebrities … choose to dress up as other celebrities.

The celeb-as-celeb costume is, in my opinion, perfect. Celebs have the wealth (and personal assistants, makeup artists, stylists, etc.) to invest in and create elaborate costumes, so while the transformation may not be convincing, the execution is, at the very least, stellar. Rita Ora dressed up as Post Malone? Hell yeah. Beyoncé and Toni Braxton? More of that, please. Below, the best of the best celeb-as-celeb costumes.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Kim Kardashian as Pamela Anderson

… and Ariel Winter as Pamela Anderson

Saint West and Reign Disick as Kanye West and Lil Pump

Rita Ora as Post Malone

Harry Styles as Elton John

The only time I ever cared about sports was when @Harry_Styles dressed up as Elton John in a Dodgers uniform custom made by Gucci.



Every other Halloween costume can go home now. pic.twitter.com/12fByFf342 — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 27, 2018

Beyoncé as Toni Braxton

Mel B as Victoria Beckham

Gabrielle Union as Gwen Stefani

Nicky Hilton as Paris Hilton

Lisa Rinna as Erika Jayne

Ashley Graham as Jennifer Lopez

Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande