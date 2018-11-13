Celebrities Love Dressing Up As Other Celebrities for Halloween

Halloween: The time of the year when you can dress up as anything you want, human or animal, horrifying or slutty, obnoxious or understated. And many celebrities … choose to dress up as other celebrities.
The celeb-as-celeb costume is, in my opinion, perfect. Celebs have the wealth (and personal assistants, makeup artists, stylists, etc.) to invest in and create elaborate costumes, so while the transformation may not be convincing, the execution is, at the very least, stellar. Rita Ora dressed up as Post Malone? Hell yeah. Beyoncé and Toni Braxton? More of that, please. Below, the best of the best celeb-as-celeb costumes.