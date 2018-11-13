winter weddings 2019

13 Farm-to-Table Wedding Cakes

By

Decadent uses of your CSA-basket staples, like beet velvet, sweet-corn confetti, and more.

L: Sweet-Corn–Rhubarb Cake; Sweet-corn confetti cake with tangy rhubarb filling, corncob-jelly buttercream frosting, and savory edible petals from vegetable flowers. $16 per serving, by Sugar Lane Cake Shop. R: Pumpkin Spice Cake; With dried cranberries and caramel cream-cheese frosting. $10 per serving, by Magnolia Bakery. Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
L: Pop-Art Parsnip Cake; Parsnip–massaman-curry spice cake with coconut buttercream frosting. $10 per serving, by Leopard & Pear. R: Harvest Cake; From top: Stacks of kuri-squash cake with crème-fraîche buttercream, beetroot cake with black-currant cream, and black-olive cake with cocoa crémeux. $17 per serving, by Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery. Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Beet Velvet; Gluten-free cake with rose frosting, chocolate ganache, and cacao nibs, topped with fruit, gold leaf, edible flowers, and beet sprigs. $19 per serving, by Lael Cakes. Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
L: Carrot Cake; With walnuts and vanilla bean, frosted with a blend of vanilla buttercream and cream cheese. $8 per serving, by Luckybird Bakery. R: Getting Carrot Away; Carrot cake with spackled buttercream frosting and fresh greenery. $10 per serving, by Baked. Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
L: Sweet-Potato-Casserole Cake; Sweet-potato cake with pineapple-sage jam, toasted-marshmallow meringue frosting, brown-sugar caramel, and pineapple chips. $9 per serving, by Lulu Cake Boutique. R: Green With Envy; Green-tomato–and–herb cake with candied green tomatoes and buttermilk buttercream frosting. $11 per serving, by Leopard & Pear. Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
L: Vegetable Harvest Cake; Carrot-juice pound cake, rainbow-chard cake, and sweet-corn–turmeric cake with honey-mascarpone buttercream, tomato caramel, and sunflower-seed brittle. $14 per serving, by Whisk Me Away Cakes. R: Tomato Spice Cake; Spice-and-caramel cake topped with tomatoes and cream-cheese frosting. $8 per serving, by Billy’s Bakery. Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
L: Pumpkin Spice Cake; With cinnamon buttercream frosting, decorated with acorns, pine cones, and greenery. $9 per serving, by Cakes by Nicolle. R: Zucchini–Lemon–Poppy-Seed Cake; With tahini-cacao spread and blackberry-beet frosting. $13 per serving, by Po-Po’s. Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

*This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.

