13 Farm-to-Table Wedding Cakes

Decadent uses of your CSA-basket staples, like beet velvet, sweet-corn confetti, and more.
L: Sweet-Corn–Rhubarb Cake;
Sweet-corn confetti cake with tangy rhubarb filling, corncob-jelly buttercream frosting, and savory edible petals from vegetable flowers. $16 per serving, by Sugar Lane Cake Shop
. R: Pumpkin Spice Cake;
With dried cranberries and caramel cream-cheese frosting. $10 per serving, by Magnolia Bakery
.
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
L: Pop-Art Parsnip Cake;
Parsnip–massaman-curry spice cake with coconut buttercream frosting. $10 per serving, by Leopard & Pear
. R: Harvest Cake;
From top: Stacks of kuri-squash cake with crème-fraîche buttercream, beetroot cake with black-currant cream, and black-olive cake with cocoa crémeux. $17 per serving, by Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
.
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Beet Velvet;
Gluten-free cake with rose frosting, chocolate ganache, and cacao nibs, topped with fruit, gold leaf, edible flowers, and beet sprigs. $19 per serving, by Lael Cakes
.
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
L: Carrot Cake;
With walnuts and vanilla bean, frosted with a blend of vanilla buttercream and cream cheese. $8 per serving, by Luckybird Bakery
. R: Getting Carrot Away;
Carrot cake with spackled buttercream frosting and fresh greenery. $10 per serving, by Baked
.
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
L: Sweet-Potato-Casserole Cake;
Sweet-potato cake with pineapple-sage jam, toasted-marshmallow meringue frosting, brown-sugar caramel, and pineapple chips. $9 per serving, by Lulu Cake Boutique
. R: Green With Envy;
Green-tomato–and–herb cake with candied green tomatoes and buttermilk buttercream frosting. $11 per serving, by Leopard & Pear
.
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
L: Vegetable Harvest Cake;
Carrot-juice pound cake, rainbow-chard cake, and sweet-corn–turmeric cake with honey-mascarpone buttercream, tomato caramel, and sunflower-seed brittle. $14 per serving, by Whisk Me Away Cakes
. R: Tomato Spice Cake;
Spice-and-caramel cake topped with tomatoes and cream-cheese frosting. $8 per serving, by Billy’s Bakery
.
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
L: Pumpkin Spice Cake;
With cinnamon buttercream frosting, decorated with acorns, pine cones, and greenery. $9 per serving, by Cakes by Nicolle
. R: Zucchini–Lemon–Poppy-Seed Cake;
With tahini-cacao spread and blackberry-beet frosting. $13 per serving, by Po-Po’s
.
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
*This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.