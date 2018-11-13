gift guides

13 Perfect Gifts for Your Foodie Friend

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Foodies: They’re so hard to shop for! (Also, they hate being called “foodies.”) When someone you love derives a deep sense of pleasure — and maybe a whole identity — out of cooking and eating, it feels like a waste to buy them anything but kitchenware. But what if you get it wrong? To help you figure out the best gifts for the food-lover in your life, the Cut turned to Sierra Tishgart and Maddy Moelis, founders of a new range of cookware called Great Jones. Their line is to cookware as Glossier is to cosmetics: aesthetically satisfying and pleasingly functional. (Tishgart is a former food editor here at New York, where she won a James Beard award for her work.)

Below, the co-founders and childhood friends lay out their guide to the best foodie gifts this holiday.

For the Foodie Who Loves Whimsical Things

Andy Warhol Soup Cans Salt & Pepper Shakers
Andy Warhol Soup Cans Salt & Pepper Shakers
$125 at MoMA Design Store

“A little retro and extremely joyful — pretty much the vibe we’ve tried to establish when building our brand.”

$125 at MoMA Design Store
Buy

For the Foodie Who Documents Their Cooking Prep

Falcon Enamelware, 6-Piece Prep Set
Falcon Enamelware, 6-Piece Prep Set
$95 at Amazon

“Easy to clean and even easier to store. Maddy stands by the colander, in particular.”

$95 at Amazon
Buy
$95 at Amazon
Buy

For Foodie Who’s a Neat-Freak

Microfiber Sponges
Microfiber Sponges
$4 at Amazon

“We’ve learned a lot about how to properly clean cookware so it lasts, especially our nonstick ceramic Small Fry. A soft sponge is necessary — and as a bonus, these are cute and colorful.”

$4 at Amazon
Buy
$4 at Amazon
Buy

For the Foodie Who Wants to Save Time

Garlic Chopper
Garlic Chopper
$8 at Amazon

“Thank you to Julia Turshen for acknowledging in her new cookbook, Now & Again, that peeled garlic isn’t a sin. This little gadget will make your life even easier.”

$8 at Amazon
Buy
$8 at Amazon
Buy

For the Foodie Who Never Misses Breakfast

Anson Mills Handmade Toasted Stone Cut Oats
Anson Mills Handmade Toasted Stone Cut Oats
$6 at Anson Mills

“Sierra makes oatmeal daily in our Saucy with this. It’s the best oatmeal!”

$6 at Anson Mills
Buy

For the Foodie Who Lives in a Tiny Apartment

Oil & Vinegar Babuska Cruet
Oil & Vinegar Babuska Cruet
$60 at MoMA Design Store

“We think a lot about how to save space in our small New York kitchens (all our stainless products nest and four pieces share two lids). This is definitely an elegant way to do it.”

$60 at MoMA Design Store
Buy

For the Foodie Who Needs an Easy Dinner Idea

Haven’s Kitchen Nutty Lemongrass Sauce
Haven’s Kitchen Nutty Lemongrass Sauce
$6 at Fresh Direct

“We did a lot of our product testing in Haven’s Kitchen, a cooking school in Manhattan. Their line of fresh sauces is what’d you call a “game-changer” when you’re cooking in a hurry (or just don’t want to pull out a blender.) This is our favorite.”

$6 at Fresh Direct
Buy

For the Foodie Who Loves Indian Food

Sugar-Coated Fennel Seeds
Sugar-Coated Fennel Seeds
$8 at Snuk Foods

“Snuk is an exciting new online shop that sources hard-to-find ingredients. These look like sprinkles but also act as a mouth freshener and digestive stimulant.”

$8 at Snuk Foods
Buy

For the Foodie Who Just Binged Salt, Fat, Heat, Acid

Nunez Olive Oil
Nunez Olive Oil
$26 at Amazon

“Going to take a strong stance: a tin tops a bottle for olive oil. Better pour.”

$26 at Amazon
Buy
$26 at Amazon
Buy

For the Foodie Who Loves Sauces

Mike’s Hot Honey
Mike’s Hot Honey
$8 at Amazon

“There was a period of time where Sierra put this on everything she cooked. Everything.”

$8 at Amazon
Buy
$8 at Amazon
Buy

For the Foodie Who Just Got New Cookware

Simple Walnut Spoons
Simple Walnut Spoons
$36 at Hawkins New York

“Beware: metal utensils will scratch your pans. In other words: a good excuse to get some pretty wooden ones.”

$36 at Hawkins New York
Buy

For the Foodie Who Hosts Dinner Parties

12-Piece Checkered Flatware Set
12-Piece Checkered Flatware Set
$39 at Urban Outfitters

“We found these at a prop warehouse while prepping for a shoot, and we were surprised (in the best way!) to discover that they’re not some impossible-to-find vintage set; they’re made by Urban Outfitters.”

$39 at Urban Outfitters
Buy

For the Foodie Who Lives for Netflix

Heath Deep Serving Bowl
Heath Deep Serving Bowl
$65 at Heath Ceramics

“Truly the best possible vessel for eating on the couch.”

$65 at Heath Ceramics
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
13 Perfect Gifts for Your Foodie Friend