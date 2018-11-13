13 Perfect Gifts for Your Foodie Friend

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers
Foodies: They’re so hard to shop for! (Also, they hate being called “foodies.”) When someone you love derives a deep sense of pleasure — and maybe a whole identity — out of cooking and eating, it feels like a waste to buy them anything but kitchenware. But what if you get it wrong? To help you figure out the best gifts for the food-lover in your life, the Cut turned to Sierra Tishgart and Maddy Moelis, founders of a new range of cookware called Great Jones. Their line is to cookware as Glossier is to cosmetics: aesthetically satisfying and pleasingly functional. (Tishgart is a former food editor here at New York, where she won a James Beard award for her work.)
Below, the co-founders and childhood friends lay out their guide to the best foodie gifts this holiday.
Andy Warhol Soup Cans Salt & Pepper Shakers
$125
at MoMA Design Store
“A little retro and extremely joyful — pretty much the vibe we’ve tried to establish when building our brand.”
Falcon Enamelware, 6-Piece Prep Set
$95
at Amazon
“Easy to clean and even easier to store. Maddy stands by the colander, in particular.”
Microfiber Sponges
$4
at Amazon
“We’ve learned a lot about how to properly clean cookware so it lasts, especially our nonstick ceramic Small Fry. A soft sponge is necessary — and as a bonus, these are cute and colorful.”
Garlic Chopper
$8
at Amazon
“Thank you to Julia Turshen for acknowledging in her new cookbook, Now & Again, that peeled garlic isn’t a sin. This little gadget will make your life even easier.”
Anson Mills Handmade Toasted Stone Cut Oats
$6
at Anson Mills
“Sierra makes oatmeal daily in our Saucy with this. It’s the best oatmeal!”
Oil & Vinegar Babuska Cruet
$60
at MoMA Design Store
“We think a lot about how to save space in our small New York kitchens (all our stainless products nest and four pieces share two lids). This is definitely an elegant way to do it.”
Haven’s Kitchen Nutty Lemongrass Sauce
$6
at Fresh Direct
“We did a lot of our product testing in Haven’s Kitchen, a cooking school in Manhattan. Their line of fresh sauces is what’d you call a “game-changer” when you’re cooking in a hurry (or just don’t want to pull out a blender.) This is our favorite.”
Sugar-Coated Fennel Seeds
$8
at Snuk Foods
“Snuk is an exciting new online shop that sources hard-to-find ingredients. These look like sprinkles but also act as a mouth freshener and digestive stimulant.”
Nunez Olive Oil
$26
at Amazon
“Going to take a strong stance: a tin tops a bottle for olive oil. Better pour.”
Mike’s Hot Honey
$8
at Amazon
“There was a period of time where Sierra put this on everything she cooked. Everything.”
Simple Walnut Spoons
$36
at Hawkins New York
“Beware: metal utensils will scratch your pans. In other words: a good excuse to get some pretty wooden ones.”
12-Piece Checkered Flatware Set
$39
at Urban Outfitters
“We found these at a prop warehouse while prepping for a shoot, and we were surprised (in the best way!) to discover that they’re not some impossible-to-find vintage set; they’re made by Urban Outfitters.”
Heath Deep Serving Bowl
$65
at Heath Ceramics
“Truly the best possible vessel for eating on the couch.”
