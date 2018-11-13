13 Perfect Gifts for Your Foodie Friend

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Foodies: They’re so hard to shop for! (Also, they hate being called “foodies.”) When someone you love derives a deep sense of pleasure — and maybe a whole identity — out of cooking and eating, it feels like a waste to buy them anything but kitchenware. But what if you get it wrong? To help you figure out the best gifts for the food-lover in your life, the Cut turned to Sierra Tishgart and Maddy Moelis, founders of a new range of cookware called Great Jones. Their line is to cookware as Glossier is to cosmetics: aesthetically satisfying and pleasingly functional. (Tishgart is a former food editor here at New York, where she won a James Beard award for her work.)

Below, the co-founders and childhood friends lay out their guide to the best foodie gifts this holiday.

For the Foodie Who Loves Whimsical Things

$125 at MoMA Design Store Andy Warhol Soup Cans Salt & Pepper Shakers “A little retro and extremely joyful — pretty much the vibe we’ve tried to establish when building our brand.” $125 at MoMA Design Store Buy

For the Foodie Who Documents Their Cooking Prep

For Foodie Who’s a Neat-Freak

For the Foodie Who Wants to Save Time

$8 at Amazon Garlic Chopper “Thank you to Julia Turshen for acknowledging in her new cookbook, Now & Again, that peeled garlic isn’t a sin. This little gadget will make your life even easier.” $8 at Amazon Buy $8 at Amazon Buy

For the Foodie Who Never Misses Breakfast

$6 at Anson Mills Anson Mills Handmade Toasted Stone Cut Oats “Sierra makes oatmeal daily in our Saucy with this. It’s the best oatmeal!” $6 at Anson Mills Buy

For the Foodie Who Lives in a Tiny Apartment

$60 at MoMA Design Store Oil & Vinegar Babuska Cruet “We think a lot about how to save space in our small New York kitchens (all our stainless products nest and four pieces share two lids). This is definitely an elegant way to do it.” $60 at MoMA Design Store Buy

For the Foodie Who Needs an Easy Dinner Idea

$6 at Fresh Direct Haven’s Kitchen Nutty Lemongrass Sauce “We did a lot of our product testing in Haven’s Kitchen, a cooking school in Manhattan. Their line of fresh sauces is what’d you call a “game-changer” when you’re cooking in a hurry (or just don’t want to pull out a blender.) This is our favorite.” $6 at Fresh Direct Buy

For the Foodie Who Loves Indian Food

$8 at Snuk Foods Sugar-Coated Fennel Seeds “Snuk is an exciting new online shop that sources hard-to-find ingredients. These look like sprinkles but also act as a mouth freshener and digestive stimulant.” $8 at Snuk Foods Buy

For the Foodie Who Just Binged Salt, Fat, Heat, Acid

For the Foodie Who Loves Sauces

For the Foodie Who Just Got New Cookware

$36 at Hawkins New York Simple Walnut Spoons “Beware: metal utensils will scratch your pans. In other words: a good excuse to get some pretty wooden ones.” $36 at Hawkins New York Buy

For the Foodie Who Hosts Dinner Parties

$39 at Urban Outfitters 12-Piece Checkered Flatware Set “We found these at a prop warehouse while prepping for a shoot, and we were surprised (in the best way!) to discover that they’re not some impossible-to-find vintage set; they’re made by Urban Outfitters.” $39 at Urban Outfitters Buy

For the Foodie Who Lives for Netflix

$65 at Heath Ceramics Heath Deep Serving Bowl “Truly the best possible vessel for eating on the couch.” $65 at Heath Ceramics Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.