14 Rose Wedding Bouquets That Aren't Red By Katy Schneider Caffè latte, champagne, purple haze: the classic flower — but paler. Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Juliet garden rose, Champagne rose, Clooney Hanoi ranunculus, sweet pea, larkspur, and mint $295 at Blush Designs $295 at Blush Designs Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Caffe Latte garden rose, ranunculus, scabiosa, jasmine, amaranthus, astilbe, astrantia, and passionflower vine $300 at Designs by Ahn $300 at Designs by Ahn Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Sahara and Sterling Silver roses, scabiosa, astrantia, hellebore, ranunculus, carnation, silver brunia, nigella pod, smoke bush, lysimachia, jasmine vine, oregano, and bay leaf $250 at Rachel Cho Floral Design $250 at Rachel Cho Floral Design Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Rose, spray rose, and hellebore $250 at PlantShed $250 at PlantShed Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Quatre Cœurs and Helios garden roses, Cappuccino rose, Sahara Sensation spray rose, astilbe, asclepias Heron King mix, poppy pod, and variegated pittosporum $350 at À Votre Service Events $350 at À Votre Service Events Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Rose, spray rose, and garden rose in muted pink, blush, apricot, lavender, and cream; thistle; scabiosa pod; and seeded eucalyptus $450 at Flower Girl NYC $450 at Flower Girl NYC Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Koko Loko and Distant Drums garden roses, local scabiosa, fern, and herbs $265 at Mimosa Floral Design Studio $265 at Mimosa Floral Design Studio Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Cool Water and Moody Blue roses and seeded eucalyptus $250 at PlantShed $250 at PlantShed Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Garden rose, Butterfly ranunculus, clematis, coleus, bunny grass, and geranium foliage $250 at Denise Fasanello Flowers $250 at Denise Fasanello Flowers Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Houdini and Copperfield roses, Majolica spray rose, dahlia, phalaenopsisorchid, gardenia leaf, and wild grape leaf $295 at James Abel Events $295 at James Abel Events Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Dyed-blue rose, phalaenopsis orchid, and ivy; natural-blue Japanese lisianthus $350 at Yena Designs $350 at Yena Designs Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Purple Haze and Ocean Song roses, clematis, and camellia foliage $250 at Fleurs du Mois $250 at Fleurs du Mois Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Majolica spray rose, Lichfield Angel garden rose, local Queen Anne's lace, flowering oregano, sage, mint, and forest fern $265 at Mimosa Floral Design Studio $265 at Mimosa Floral Design Studio Buy Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Preserve rose, garden spray rose, ranunculus, tweedia, Solomon's seal, smoke bush, flaxseed, and Japanese passionflower vine $250 at Florisity $250 at Florisity Buy *This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.