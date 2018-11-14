winter weddings 2019

14 Rose Wedding Bouquets That Aren’t Red

By

Caffè latte, champagne, purple haze: the classic flower — but paler.

Juliet garden rose, Champagne rose, Clooney Hanoi ranunculus, sweet pea, larkspur, and mint
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Caffe Latte garden rose, ranunculus, scabiosa, jasmine, amaranthus, astilbe, astrantia, and passionflower vine
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Sahara and Sterling Silver roses, scabiosa, astrantia, hellebore, ranunculus, carnation, silver brunia, nigella pod, smoke bush, lysimachia, jasmine vine, oregano, and bay leaf
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
 Rose, spray rose, and hellebore
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Quatre Cœurs and Helios garden roses, Cappuccino rose, Sahara Sensation spray rose, astilbe, asclepias Heron King mix, poppy pod, and variegated pittosporum
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Rose, spray rose, and garden rose in muted pink, blush, apricot, lavender, and cream; thistle; scabiosa pod; and seeded eucalyptus
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Koko Loko and Distant Drums garden roses, local scabiosa, fern, and herbs
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Cool Water and Moody Blue roses and seeded eucalyptus
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Garden rose, Butterfly ranunculus, clematis, coleus, bunny grass, and geranium foliage
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Houdini and Copperfield roses, Majolica spray rose, dahlia, phalaenopsisorchid, gardenia leaf, and wild grape leaf
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Dyed-blue rose, phalaenopsis orchid, and ivy; natural-blue Japanese lisianthus
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Purple Haze and Ocean Song roses, clematis, and camellia foliage
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Majolica spray rose, Lichfield Angel garden rose, local Queen Anne’s lace, flowering oregano, sage, mint, and forest fern
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Preserve rose, garden spray rose, ranunculus, tweedia, Solomon’s seal, smoke bush, flaxseed, and Japanese passionflower vine
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
*This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.

