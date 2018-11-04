4 Mix-and-Match Wedding Outfits

Wedding separates (corsets, skirts, etc.) to combine as you wish.

Illustration: Kyle Hilton

Lace–and–silk-organza top and tulle-and-lace skirt, both by Amsale. Catbird Collection bracelet at Catbird. Earrings by Ray Griffiths at the Clay Pot. Pumps by Steve Madden.

Illustration: Kyle Hilton

Lace corset and tulle skirt, both by Wtoo by Watters. Earrings by Elsa Peretti Collection at Tiffany & Co. Ring by Greenwich St. Collection at Greenwich St. Jewelers. Sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Illustration: Kyle Hilton

Floral-lace top and soft tulle skirt, both by Lihi Hod. Earrings by David Yurman. Ring by Gigi Ferranti. Pumps by Jimmy Choo.

Illustration: Kyle Hilton

Sequined tulle top and tulle strapless gown, both by Jenny by Jenny Yoo. Earrings by Tap by Todd Pownell at Greenwich St. Jewelers. Slingbacks by Manolo Blahnik.

*This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.