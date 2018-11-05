Style Experts Pick Celebrity-Worthy Groomsmen Gifts

Drake. Illustration: Meryl Rowin

What Leo, Drake, and a few other renowned bachelors might get for the guys in their wedding (hint: not a flask) if they were ever to actually get married.

Jared Leto

How to Give Good Style by Murdock London

“You want to make sure the longer-haired and bearded supporting acts come to your wedding looking well groomed, after all.” —Sam Lobban, vice-president of men’s designer and new concepts. $56 at Nordstrom.

John Mayer

Handwoven Belt by Mashburn + Bands of L.A.

“Sid Mashburn has the best boho belts, in a variety of different styles and colors. You can find the right shade for each one of your groomsmen.” —Jeanne Yang, stylist. $50 at Sid Mashburn.

Drake

Flight Force Zoom Bee Drone

“This is a palm-size camera that takes videos and stills from 50 feet overhead; it can capture all the angles of those hot dance moves.” —Eric Rutherford, model and brand strategist. $50 at Brookstone.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Alpaca Poncho

“They can throw it on for the wedding-night bonfire or at their next music festival. It’s also handmade by a Peruvian artisan, and the proceeds benefit unicef.” —E.R. $108 at unicefusa.org.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Customized All-White Nike Roshe Shoes

“You can add the wedding date and each groomsman’s initials on the heel — crisp, cool classics with a hint of surprise that makes them feel special.” —E.R. $95 at nike.com.

Plus … The Best Groomsmen Gifts on Amazon

Five of the top-reviewed items (which means they’ve earned four- and five star reviews, and lots of them) that would be great for the wedding-party guys. By Maxine Builder

*This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.