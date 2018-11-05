winter weddings 2019

How to Pick the Best Necklace for Your Wedding Gown

Photo: Courtesy of the designers

Midsize pearl or teardrop ruby, stopping at the collarbone or grazing the décolletage — all determined by your style of dress.

The Neckline: Sweetheart

Gown: Badgley Mischka. Necklace: $496 at the Clay Pot. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

This gown shape is more romantic than a straight-across strapless; a pearl on a classic 16-inch chain plays that up.

The Neckline: Off-the-Shoulder

Dress: Carolina Herrera. Necklace: $2,725 at Marisa Perry. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

The silhouette is traditional; a richly colored stone — like this teardrop ruby — makes it feel fresh.

The Neckline: V

Dress: Galia Lahav. Necklace: $8,000 at Greenwich St. Jewelers. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

Seven descending round brilliant-cut diamonds follow the dramatic plunge of the dress.

The Neckline: Illusion

Dress: Lela Rose. Necklace: $5,200 at Marisa Perry. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

A simple diamond pendant won’t snag the fabric.

The Neckline: Straight

Dress: Anne Barge. Necklace: $48 at Catbird. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

Don’t compete with the clean line of the dress — this delicate silver choker is just a millimeter wide.

*This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.

