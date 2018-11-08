winter weddings 2019

8 Very Wearable Wedding Gown Trends to Consider

By

1. Add-on Belts

L-R: Amsale, Danielle Frankel, Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Inbal Dror, Elie Saab. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

2. Bustiers

L-R: Vera Wang, Reem Acra, Monique Lhuillier, Pronovias, Viktor & Rolf Mariage. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

3. Lots of Feathers

L-R: Berta, Alexandra Grecco, Monique LHuillier, Pronovias, David’s Bridal. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

4. Crop Tops

L-R: Naeem Khan, Sachin & Babi, Elizabeth Fillmore, Lela Rose, Inbal Dror. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

5. Collars to Here

L-R: Lakum, Mark Zunino, Justin Alexander, Reem Acra, Inbal Dror. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

6. Ruffled Up

L-R: Legends Romona Keveza, Laure De Sagazan, Lihi Hod, Rime Arodaky, Randi Rahm. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

7. Little Jackets

L-R: Oleg Cassini, Gracy Accad, Justin Alexander, Monique Lhuillier, Allison Webb. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

8. Shoulder Bows

L-R: Savannah Miller, Ines Di Santo, Naeem Khan, Oleg Cassini, Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Inbal Dror. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

*This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.

More From New York Weddings

See All

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
8 Very Wearable Wedding Gown Trends to Consider