A Cosplay Wedding With a Merry-Go-Round

Nancy Xu and Jeff Deguzman. Photo: Kelly Williams

“We’re both pretty geeky,” says Jeff Deguzman, 32, a social worker, whose new wife, Nancy Xu, 31, is an information architect. The pair were set up by a friend on a board-game night in 2011 that foretold Jeff’s eventual proposal (a treasure hunt in the city) and their nuptials. The only weekend available for their chosen venue happened to coincide with NY Comic Con, which the couple attends every year. Their invites encouraged guests to cosplay; the bridesmaids carried bouquets that were actually plushies by Squishable, and the guest book was fashioned from Jenga pieces. “Both of our parents emigrated to the U.S., and they kind of were like, ‘It won’t be traditional Chinese or Filipino anyway,’ ” says Nancy. “My dad low-key cosplayed as Albert Einstein.”

Nancy Xu & Jeff Deguzman

Merry-Go-Round Pavilion at Bear Mountain State Park

﻿Married: October 7, 2017

The Details

Ceremony Dress: Catherine Deane with DIY leather shoulder piece

Bridesmaid Dresses: ScholleDress with DIY leather belts

Shoes: Naturalizer with DIY paint

DJ: DJ MilkMoney

Cake designer: Homestyle Desserts Bakery

Hair: Wendy Truong via Instagram, Meijinghair

Photographs by: Kelly Williams

Nancy wore three dresses, including a ruffled number to which she added LED lights. Photo: Kelly Williams

*This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.