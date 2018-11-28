A Snow Day Wedding in Vinegar Hill

Photo: Loreto Caceres Photography

The first big snowfall of the season arrived on the wedding day of Laura Becker and Jeremy Hirschhorn, both 31. Although “it did hurt our photo schedule,” says Laura, a sales consultant and founder of Recs.com, “we got beautiful pictures in the snow.” The couple, who met as co-workers at LivingSocial, liked Vinegar Hill’s 26 Bridge for its industrial feel and capacity to hold all 200 of their guests (they packed the space further with stations from Katz’s Deli and a barrel where fresh mozzarella was rolled). Laura requested that their caterers conjure a “Jersey basement party” complete with beer pong, burgers, and trays of Jell-O shots. At one point, Jeremy says, “I looked around for Laura, and there she was, in her full dress — doing a stage dive. I’ll forever have that image.”

Laura Becker & Jeremy Hirschhorn

26 Bridge

Married: December 9, 2017

The Details

Dress: Rembo Styling from VeKa Bridal

Shoes: Converse

Musicians: Carly Brooke of Scruffy Pearls, and Kevin Daniel

Caterer: Crystal Plaza Group

Flowers: Gramercy Park Flower Shop

Hair and makeup: Claudia and Maureen Pedala

Engagement ring: Laura’s grandmother’s from the 1940s

Photographs by: Loreto Caceres Photography

“Even though we had a Jewish wedding, we played Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ ” says Laura. “Best song of the night.” Photo: Loreto Caceres Photography

*This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.