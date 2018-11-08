After Ruth Bader Ginsburg Falls, Twitter Users Offer Help

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, fell in her office, fracturing three ribs. The news of her subsequent hospitalization was announced early Thursday morning, to the great horror of many. Oh no, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We need you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Please get well soon, Ruth Bader Ginsburg!!!

Ginsburg previously told CNN that she believed she had at least five more years on the court, and indeed, her Energizer Bunny–like perseverance is at this point well-documented. She’s been diagnosed with, and underwent surgery for, cancer twice (colon and pancreatic) without missing a day on the court. And the Washington Post reports that she’s already suffered two broken ribs in 2012, again without taking a day off.

Clearly, she is stronger than most. Still — if possible!! — many Twitter users would like to help her out.

I HAVE RIBS DO YOU NEED MY RIBS PLEASE TAKE ALL MY RIBS https://t.co/OZHvdDRQi6 — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) November 8, 2018

Hey, Ruth Bader Ginsburg - I have 24 good and working ribs and I am 100% available to lend/give them all to you. I don't even need a ribcage - my heart is on my sleeves as it is. So I'll skip on down to DC and we can do a rib transfer, stat. #rbg — Annesley Clark (@AnnesleyClark) November 8, 2018

If Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs ribs I have like dozens of them that I'm not using, let's do this — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) November 8, 2018

I will give Ruth Bader Ginsburg 3 of my ribs!!!!! https://t.co/JtxdKaOlvL — Goldie Goldberg (@GoldieGoldberg) November 8, 2018

I hereby donate all of my ribs and organs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 8, 2018

Everyone give all your ribs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg IMMEDIATELY — Politically Stressed (@ESOTERICTalia) November 8, 2018

I will literally give 3 ribs to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg if she needs them, along with whichever other body parts she requires until 2020. #ThursdayThoughts #RBG https://t.co/bm1E27Plh3 — Holly Fιɢυeroα O'Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 8, 2018

i will give ruth bader ginsburg all of my ribs if she needs them okay — amy b (@arb) November 8, 2018

Me going to donate any/all of my ribs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/Ujs6S5UUT1 — Luke (@TweetsByLuke) November 8, 2018

More than half this country is willing to get in line to donate their ribs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 8, 2018

If I need to. I will donate a few ribs to keep Ruth Bader Ginsburg up and running — Easy Speezy 🧞‍♂️ (@Spezus_) November 8, 2018

By my count about 12,475 of you have offered all your ribs to RBG so she should be set for at least the rest of this administration. — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) November 8, 2018

But can you donate your ribs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Sort of, like … cut them out and kind of glue ‘em in, or however? Maybe she swallows your ribs and then her own ribs get better, or something like this? Maybe a doctor can make some sort of an external rib vest, of donated Twitter ribs, that she wears? Hmm. It’s an interesting question.

To ease our curiosity and perhaps aid Twitter rib donation, we reached out to a few doctors. First up: Thomas K. Varghese Jr., head of general thoracic surgery at the University of Utah:

In my personal opinion (acknowledging I do not know what the current status of Justice Ginsburg’s medical condition is), I would think that her physicians would want to treat her with known proven methods (mostly conservative, surgical intervention only for specific reasons as outlined in the article), rather than go after experimental options for her rib fractures.

Hmm, okay. That’s one man’s opinion. But what does Justin D. Blasberg, director of robotic thoracic surgery at the Yale School of Medicine, think?

Given advancements in rib-plating technology, the usefulness of rib donation is really limited. At this time, current practice is to either let the ribs heal, to remove ribs that aren’t healing but causing symptoms, or to bridge a rib fracture with metal plates to facilitate healing and improve discomfort associated with a fracture.

Okay … all right … but, ah, well, fine, but what does Gail Chorney, director of NYU Langone’s Orthopedic Center, think???

Donating ribs is not the appropriate treatment for rib fractures. The best treatment consists primarily of pain relief, with supportive therapy. We often give patients with rib fractures some type of pain relief and encourage them to take deep breaths to avoid respiratory complications. For a fracture, receiving a donated rib would likely be more painful than breaking one in the first place!

Goddamn it!!!!!