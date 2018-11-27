Another Ferguson Protester Has Died

Bassem Masri, center, confronting a St. Louis police officer in Ferguson, Missouri on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. Photo: David Carson/MCT via Getty Images

Bassem Masri, a Palestinian-American activist who live streamed throughout the protests against police brutality and the murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, has died. Reports of his death circulated on social media on Tuesday, with other prominent activists and journalists offering condolences and memories about the man, who was known for his strong, outspoken beliefs, and his thoughtful conversation.

Sad news on Twitter about the passing of @bassem_masri, a live streamer who was frequently in Ferguson & other #STL protests. He could be very intense fighting for what he believed but he'd also spent time just talking calmly about life in general during quiet times at protests. pic.twitter.com/cPgp0LC2aG — David Carson (@PDPJ) November 27, 2018

A man named Faizan Syed, who identified himself as a family member of Masri’s, posted about his death on Facebook. “A gentle man who was fierce when he faced injustice,” Syed wrote. “In his short life he did as much if not more to unit the fight for black liberation and Palestinian liberation. We ask everyone to pray and make dua for Bassem and his family. May Allah accept his sacrifices for justice and overlook his flaws and mistakes.”

Our friend and brother @bassem_masri RIP.



A fearless soldier.

A humble man.

A teacher.

A student.

A man of conviction.



My favorite warrior in the fight for freedom and equity. No person could be a more stronger and loyal ally than Bassem, no one! pic.twitter.com/LDQz4X5VPe — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) November 27, 2018

RIP Bassem Masri. He was a one-of-a-kind presence in the protests & helped to tell the truth about what was happening every day and night. We all felt his spirit in the streets. — deray (@deray) November 27, 2018

Masri is one of four Ferguson activists to die in the years since the protests against the killing of Michael Brown. Danye Jones, Deandre Joshua, and Darren Seals have all been found dead since 2014. Jones death was considered by police to be a suicide, but his mother Melissa McKinnies – who is a prominent activist herself – suspected foul play. Joshua and Seals were both found shot to death and set on fire, and neither murder has been solved.

The circumstances of Masri’s death have not been released or confirmed. Wesley Lowery, a journalist who covered the Ferguson protests, remembered Masri “defining character from those nights in Ferguson.” Lowery wrote on Twitter that Masri was “as committed an activist as I’ve known.” Brittany Packnett wrote that Masri’s investment in liberation was “real, and his commitment was unwavering.”

A defining character from those nights in Ferguson. A prominent livestreamer, often with impassioned and...colorful...commentary. Got beat up a ton on cable news/conservative media, but always thoughtful in our convos. As committed an activist as I've known. RIP @bassem_masri https://t.co/NQppmJIiHt — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) November 28, 2018

There are some folks who you wonder if they’re all the way in for liberation . You could never wonder that of @bassem_masri. His investment was real, and his commitment was unwavering.



I don’t even understand why we keep losing activist family so young.



Rest in power. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) November 27, 2018

Funeral services for Bassem Masri will be held on Wednesday.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.