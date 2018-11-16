The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

It actually felt like winter this week — New York saw its first snow! — and many partygoers dressed accordingly, for the most part. Chiara Ferragni wore bedazzled tights, Jordan Rand paired a ski-inspired look with cozy fur accents, and baker Amirah Kassem wore the brightest, happiest coat I’ve ever seen. Other highlights included Jameela Jamil’s pumpkin-orange, oversize suit and Amber Heard’s dazzling sequined outfit that she wore to a dinner celebrating Time’s Up in New York. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Fur Accents: Jordan Rand
At the 3 Moncler Grenoble launch party in New York.
Best Flats: Alejandra Alonso Rojas
At a dinner party celebrating the Alejandra Alonso Rojas pop-up in New York.
Best Sequined Set: Amber Heard
At the Conversations for Change Media Dinner Hosted by The Glenlivet in New York.
Best Bedazzled Tights: Chiara Ferragni
At Calzedonia’s #LEGSMOODON event in Shanghai.
Best Hoops: Harley Viera-Newton
At the Lilly Pulitzer 60th Anniversary Fashion Presentation in Palm Beach, Florida.
Best Snakeskin Boots: Lindsay Peoples-Wagner
At an event celebrating the launch of Barneys New York’s 2018 holiday campaign “Make Change,” in partnership with global humanitarian organization Save the Children.
Best Army-Green Top: Misty Copeland
At the launch party for Meiomi Sparkling Wine in New York.
Best Flare Pant: Paris Jackson
At the launch party for the KEITH HARING x ALICE + OLIVIA capsule collection in New York.
Best Peach Look: Sienna Miller
At a holiday dinner party put on by IMG and Visa celebrating female leadership and its impact on the fashion industry.
Best Print-Mixing: Soo Joo Park
At Opening Ceremony’s 10 Soul launch event in New York.
Best One-Shouldered Gown: Sydney Sadick
At the De Beers holiday party in New York.
Best Tulle Belt: Zoë Kravitz
At the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald premiere in London.
Best Suit: Jameela Jamil
At the NBC & Vanity Fair NBC Primetime Party in Los Angeles.
Best Crochet: Hannah Bronfman
At a party celebrating the new Dior pop-up boutique in New York’s Meatpacking District.
Most Colorful: Amirah Kassem
At the Bergdorf Goodman Holiday Window Reveal party in New York.
Best Holographic Shoes: Saloni Lodha
At a dinner party hosted by elysewalker celebrating the launch of the Saloni x Venyx Capsule Collection in Los Angeles.