The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images, BFA

It actually felt like winter this week — New York saw its first snow! — and many partygoers dressed accordingly, for the most part. Chiara Ferragni wore bedazzled tights, Jordan Rand paired a ski-inspired look with cozy fur accents, and baker Amirah Kassem wore the brightest, happiest coat I’ve ever seen. Other highlights included Jameela Jamil’s pumpkin-orange, oversize suit and Amber Heard’s dazzling sequined outfit that she wore to a dinner celebrating Time’s Up in New York. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Fur Accents: Jordan Rand

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

At the 3 Moncler Grenoble launch party in New York.

Best Flats: Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Photo: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

At a dinner party celebrating the Alejandra Alonso Rojas pop-up in New York.

Best Sequined Set: Amber Heard

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

At the Conversations for Change Media Dinner Hosted by The Glenlivet in New York.

Best Bedazzled Tights: Chiara Ferragni

At Calzedonia’s #LEGSMOODON event in Shanghai.

Best Hoops: Harley Viera-Newton

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

At the Lilly Pulitzer 60th Anniversary Fashion Presentation in Palm Beach, Florida.

Best Snakeskin Boots: Lindsay Peoples-Wagner

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

At an event celebrating the launch of Barneys New York’s 2018 holiday campaign “Make Change,” in partnership with global humanitarian organization Save the Children.

Best Army-Green Top: Misty Copeland

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

At the launch party for Meiomi Sparkling Wine in New York.

Best Flare Pant: Paris Jackson

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com

At the launch party for the KEITH HARING x ALICE + OLIVIA capsule collection in New York.

Best Peach Look: Sienna Miller

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for IMG Fashion

At a holiday dinner party put on by IMG and Visa celebrating female leadership and its impact on the fashion industry.

Best Print-Mixing: Soo Joo Park

Photo: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

At Opening Ceremony’s 10 Soul launch event in New York.

Best One-Shouldered Gown: Sydney Sadick

Photo: Mike Vitelli

At the De Beers holiday party in New York.

Best Tulle Belt: Zoë Kravitz

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

At the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald premiere in London.

Best Suit: Jameela Jamil

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

At the NBC & Vanity Fair NBC Primetime Party in Los Angeles.

Best Crochet: Hannah Bronfman

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At a party celebrating the new Dior pop-up boutique in New York’s Meatpacking District.

Most Colorful: Amirah Kassem

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Bergdorf Goodman Holiday Window Reveal party in New York.

Best Holographic Shoes: Saloni Lodha

Photo: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

At a dinner party hosted by elysewalker celebrating the launch of the Saloni x Venyx Capsule Collection in Los Angeles.