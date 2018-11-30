The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Winter has arrived in New York. This week, Emily Ratajkowski bundled up for winter in a long, leather trench coat with a shearling collar at a Watches of Switzerland party. Sterling McDavid, too, embraced the incoming winter season, wearing a white dress and snowflake-like earrings that made her look like an icy queen. But at other parties around the globe, no one else seemed to get the memo that it’s almost December. Rashida Jones wore a floral top, Constance Wu wore a lovely pastel orange-and-lavender dress to Vulture Festival in California, and Jasmine Tookes proved the tiny sunglasses trend will never die. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
At Vulture Festival’s Heineken Green Room in Hollywood, California.
At the Watches Of Switzerland Soho Launch Party in New York.
At the 14th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York.
At the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit in New York.
At Lewis Hamilton’s Official Championship Party in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
At the Victoria’s Secret Shop the Show event in New York.
At the Lincoln Center Fashion Gala honoring Coach in New York hosted by Hearst and Harper’s BAZAAR.
At the Social Studies New York event.
At the Adam Lippes x Putnam & Putnam Event at The Apartment at The Line in Los Angeles.
At Hyundai’s Stylenite event with Ty Hunter and Greedilous in West Hollywood, California.
At Vulture Festival’s Heineken Green Room in Hollywood, California.
At the AstroWorld Official After Party at Up&Down in New York.
At the Vernissage for Yung Jake at the Bershka Flagship Store in New York.
At Diane von Furstenberg’s Zodiac Ball to Celebrate her Exclusive Christmas Tree at Claridge’s in London.