The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images/BFA

Winter has arrived in New York. This week, Emily Ratajkowski bundled up for winter in a long, leather trench coat with a shearling collar at a Watches of Switzerland party. Sterling McDavid, too, embraced the incoming winter season, wearing a white dress and snowflake-like earrings that made her look like an icy queen. But at other parties around the globe, no one else seemed to get the memo that it’s almost December. Rashida Jones wore a floral top, Constance Wu wore a lovely pastel orange-and-lavender dress to Vulture Festival in California, and Jasmine Tookes proved the tiny sunglasses trend will never die. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Pyramid Bag: Constance Wu

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for New York Magazine

At Vulture Festival’s Heineken Green Room in Hollywood, California.

Best Shearling: Emily Ratajkowski

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Watches of Swit

At the Watches Of Switzerland Soho Launch Party in New York.

Most Elegant Queen Frostine Cosplay: Sterling McDavid

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for UNICEF

At the 14th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York.

Best Jumpsuit: Angela Bassett

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

At the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit in New York.

Fanciest Sweatshirt: Lewis Hamilton

Photo: Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for EDITION Hotels

At Lewis Hamilton’s Official Championship Party in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Best Teeny Sunglasses: Jasmine Tookes

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

At the Victoria’s Secret Shop the Show event in New York.

Glitziest Western-Inspired Look: Adrienne Raquel

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

At the Lincoln Center Fashion Gala honoring Coach in New York hosted by Hearst and Harper’s BAZAAR.

Most Eye-Catching Red: A$AP Ferg

Photo: Kirsten Chilstrom

At the Social Studies New York event.

Best Wide-Leg Pants: Rashida Jones

Photo: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

At the Adam Lippes x Putnam & Putnam Event at The Apartment at The Line in Los Angeles.

Most Tiered Ruffles: Suede Brooks

Photo: Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

At Hyundai’s Stylenite event with Ty Hunter and Greedilous in West Hollywood, California.

Best Silk Pajama Top: Chloë Grace Moretz

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for New York Magazine

At Vulture Festival’s Heineken Green Room in Hollywood, California.

Coolest Tour Merch: Travis Scott

Photo: Via Up Down

At the AstroWorld Official After Party at Up&Down in New York.

Best Vinyl: Derlyn Perez

Photo: Josep Fonti/Bershka

At the Vernissage for Yung Jake at the Bershka Flagship Store in New York.

Biggest Bow: Alexa Chung

Photo: Dave Benett

At Diane von Furstenberg’s Zodiac Ball to Celebrate her Exclusive Christmas Tree at Claridge’s in London.