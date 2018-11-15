Here Are the Best Responses to That Tweet About Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Photo: NBC NewsWire/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It’s really unclear what Eddie Scarry was trying to accomplish when he posted a photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and implied that her jacket was proof she was lying about her working class background. If he wanted positive attention or validation, he definitely did not achieve his goal.

If he wanted to maybe become the most ratioed person on Twitter, and get made fun of by just about everyone, good news: it worked. Within an hour of posting a photo that a “Hill staffer” sent him, thousands of people responded to Scarry’s tweet.

MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff told Scarry to “get a life dude.” Even Mike Cernovich told him to “delete this.” Plenty of others echoed the sentiment, and after a few hours, Scarry did. But not before it made the rounds on Twitter.

“Ocasio-Cortez’s superpower is making conservatives admit that they think only rich people should have clothes and housing,” wrote reporter Ken Klippenstein.

Ocasio-Cortez's superpower is making conservatives admit that they think only rich people should have clothes and housinghttps://t.co/c10OJ8ffSL — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) November 15, 2018

Some pointed to Scarry’s disturbing pattern of behavior: “This judgmental creep getting ratio’d into oblivion seems appropriate, given his condescension and aggressive cluelessness,” wrote Tasha Robinson. “But a reminder — he’s a serial creepshotter with a history of grossly policing women whose bodies don’t meet with his approval.”

This judgmental creep getting ratio'd into oblivion seems appropriate, given his condescension and aggressive cluelessness. But a reminder — he's a serial creepshotter with a history of grossly policing women whose bodies don't meet with his approval. https://t.co/gLx1nkuMNm https://t.co/rbTk7QbQce — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) November 15, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez also responded, writing: “If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside. If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside. Dark hates light - that’s why you tune it out. Shine bright & keep it pushing.”

If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside.



If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside.



Dark hates light - that’s why you tune it out.



Shine bright & keep it pushing.✨ https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018

Others used Scarry’s bad tweet as an opportunity to launch a new meme format, immortalizing his words in a funnier, less cringe inducing light. Gritty even makes an appearance! Here are some of the funniest.

"Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles." pic.twitter.com/7lgbN7AZM0 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/Ct0gCsgVpO — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles pic.twitter.com/FI0hWxapWu — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles pic.twitter.com/VoPfwWQqjB — Nick...just Nick (@cleverreplicant) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/reJoj1XBbU — Kate Knibbs 🐋 (@KateKnibbs) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/yn7G4rgxeD — aída chávez (@aidachavez) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/AEg3gGfCM6 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/VQXcT4ZByN — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) November 15, 2018