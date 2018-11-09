The Best Winter Coats for 2018

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Nothing feels quite as swish as putting on a killer coat over a simple outfit. The best coats this year generally fall into one of four categories: modern classics, puffers, faux furs, and fun coats. Let’s break it down. The modern classics come in recognizable shapes — the overcoat, the trench — but are generally less structured and more easygoing than the dressy topcoats of the past. Puffers are still going strong; nary a hypebeast is found without an oversize coat, but there are more practical options if you’re particularly cold. Faux furs are the darling of the fashion world, and maybe the coziest statement pieces on the market — aside from what we’re calling “fun coats,” which is really a bucket category for anything colorful, printed, or otherwise special that’s not fuzzy. Shop all four categories below.

The Modern Classics

These are the coats Meghan Markle would wear — tailored and polished, but not too stuffy.

$150 at Uniqlo Women Cashmere Blended Stand Collar Coat A black cashmere coat is as classic as it gets. No matter what else is going on, this will be by your side.

Available in sizes XXS–XXL. $150 at Uniqlo Buy

$330 at Nordstrom Universal Standard Contrast Wide Lapel Wool Blend Coat A slightly oversize shape brings this jacket into Scandi-chic territory.

Available in sizes 2–16, 14W–32W. $330 at Nordstrom Buy

$230 at Net-a-Porter J.Crew Daphne Wool-Felt Coat A bright red coat is surprisingly versatile, and is a way to add flair without looking too trendy.

Available in sizes 0–12. $230 at Net-a-Porter Buy

$249 at & Other Stories Wool Blend Long Coat A loose, unstructured coat in navy is both professional and cozy.

Available in sizes 0–10. $249 at & Other Stories Buy

$675 at Saks Fifth Avenue Harris Wharf London Virgin Wool Trench Coat Similar to the previous cashmere black coat, but the exaggerated lapels make it feel fancier.

Available in sizes 2–12. $675 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$895 at 11 Honore Mara Hoffman Dolores Coat This coat is made for layering on top of sweaters. Bonus points for sustainability from Mara Hoffman.

Available in sizes 14–20. $895 at 11 Honore Buy

$2,990 at Moda Operandi Max Mara Manuela Belted Camel Hair Coat Max Mara is the gold standard of classic coats (or the camel standard, as the case may be). Yes, it’s super pricey — but it will last for years.

Available in sizes 2–8. $2,990 at Moda Operandi Buy

The Puffer

The marshmallow coat can go one of two ways. Either it’s a hardy piece of cold-weather gear intended to keep you warm on your annual jaunt to Antartica, or it’s fashion piece intended to keep you warm on the J train platform. Both options are winners.

$111 at Asos ASOS Design Oversized Wrap Front Puffer The exaggerated shape (even the individual puffs are oversize) and the interesting-but-muted color make this the perfect fashion puffer. And of course, the fanny pack is a great accessory choice.

Available in sizes 0–14. $111 at Asos Buy

$299 at Nordstrom Patagonia Down With It Water Repellent Parka This falls into the category of “functional puffers,” but the color makes it fresh.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $299 at Nordstrom Buy

$160 at Uniqlo Women Ultra Warm Down Short Coat This looks like the kind of puffer you’d choose for a long, winter-y trek. Perfect if you bought into the cowboy boot trend.

Available in sizes XXS–XXL. $160 at Uniqlo Buy

$180 at Urban Outfitters Champion Metallic Zip-Front Puffer Coat If you’re looking for a coat that will encapsulate 2018, this may be it. Light pink, metallic, and so, so puffy.

Available in sizes S–L. $180 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$425 at Shopbop SAM. Andi Short Down Jacket If you’re a skater, a skiier, or some other kind of sporty cool person, this is the coat for you.

Available in sizes XS–L. $425 at Shopbop Buy

$290 at Macy’s MICHAEL Michael Kors Plus Size Faux-Fur Trim Parka $290 (was $480, now 40% off) The more military shape makes this a classic.

Available in sizes 0X–3X. $290 at Macy’s Buy

The Faux Furs

Fur is on its way out for ethical reasons, but the fashion crowd just can’t resist the way it looks and feels. Hence the explosion of colorful, fun faux-fur coats that have dominated fall/winter runways for several years.

$149 at & Other Stories Short Faux Fur Coat Many coats in this category will make you look/feel like a teddy bear. This one is the “ultra-plush” version.

Available in sizes 0–10. $149 at & Other Stories Buy

$580 at Net-a-Porter Stine Goya Concord Faux Fur Coat There’s no place I’d rather be on a cold day than inside this cotton-candy looking coat. (Other than indoors, of course.)

Available in sizes XS–XL. $580 at Net-a-Porter Buy

$160 at Eloquii Boucle Teddy Coat Another teddy coat! This one isn’t as furry as it is fuzzy — like a well-loved stuffed animal.

Available in sizes 14–28. $160 at Eloquii Buy

$398 at Shopbop Rebecca Minkoff Turner Coat Play out your Parisian fantasies with this coat, a beret, and red lipstick.

Available in sizes XXS–L. $398 at Shopbop Buy

$103 at ASOS ASOS Design Curve Stand Collar Faux Fur Coat A realistic looking faux fur. Nobody will know the difference.

Available in sizes 14–28. $103 at ASOS Buy

$298 at J. Crew Colorblock Sherpa Topcoat The color-blocking on top of the furry texture feels so modern. The clean lines in the pattern contrast beautifully with the softness of the coat. *Chef’s kiss.*

Available in sizes XXS-XXL. $298 at J. Crew Buy

$344 at Farfetch Staud Faux Fur Midi Coat A coat that will make anything feel ten times more glam, whether you’re heading to the opera or running to the bodega.

Available in sizes XXS–M. $344 at Farfetch Buy

$695 at Net-a-Porter Tibi Oversized Faux Fur Coat It takes a bold person to wear a Big Bird–looking coat, but if you can pull it off, you’ll look amazing.

Available in sizes XS–L. $695 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Just-for-Fun Coats

Finally, we have arrived at the fun coats — the ones that make an outfit a statement even when you’re just wearing leggings and a T-shirt underneath. If you love color, prints, or capes, we’ve got you covered.

$125 at Nordstrom Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat A beautifully executed ’80s-inspired coat with a subtly rounded silhouette.

Available in sizes 0–10. $125 at Nordstrom Buy

$159 at Nordstrom Halogen Floral Plaid Coat Just look at that ruffled seam!

Available in sizes XL–XXXL. $159 at Nordstrom Buy

$237 at Macy’s Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Trench Coat $237 (was $395, now 40% off) Anglomania is hot right now. Embrace it.

Available in sizes XXS–XL. $237 at Macy’s Buy

$544 at Farfetch Ganni Woodside Belted Coat Ganni is quickly becoming the it-girl brand to know. But this ice-blue number is elegant for anybody. $544 at Farfetch Buy

$190 at Eloquii Print Block Coat Why have either houndstooth or tartan when you could have both?

Available in sizes 14–28. $190 at Eloquii Buy

$279 at & Other Stories Wool Blend Cape Coat It’s a cape! Perfect for swooping around dramatically.

Available in sizes 0–10. $279 at & Other Stories Buy

$535 at Net-a-Porter Harris Wharf London Oversized Wool Felt Coat This shade of orange is guaranteed to turn heads.

Available in sizes 0–12. $535 at Net-a-Porter Buy

$645 at Matches Fashion APC Joan Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat Parisian tailoring in a muted chartreuse.

Available in sizes XS–L. $645 at Matches Fashion Buy

