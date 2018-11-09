The Best Winter Coats for 2018

Nothing feels quite as swish as putting on a killer coat over a simple outfit. The best coats this year generally fall into one of four categories: modern classics, puffers, faux furs, and fun coats. Let’s break it down. The modern classics come in recognizable shapes — the overcoat, the trench — but are generally less structured and more easygoing than the dressy topcoats of the past. Puffers are still going strong; nary a hypebeast is found without an oversize coat, but there are more practical options if you’re particularly cold. Faux furs are the darling of the fashion world, and maybe the coziest statement pieces on the market — aside from what we’re calling “fun coats,” which is really a bucket category for anything colorful, printed, or otherwise special that’s not fuzzy. Shop all four categories below.
The Modern Classics
These are the coats Meghan Markle would wear — tailored and polished, but not too stuffy.
Women Cashmere Blended Stand Collar Coat
$150
at Uniqlo
A black cashmere coat is as classic as it gets. No matter what else is going on, this will be by your side. Available in sizes XXS–XXL.
The marshmallow coat can go one of two ways. Either it’s a hardy piece of cold-weather gear intended to keep you warm on your annual jaunt to Antartica, or it’s fashion piece intended to keep you warm on the J train platform. Both options are winners.
The North Face Women’s Insulated Ancha Parka II
$199
at Amazon
You can’t go wrong with a sleek all-black parka. Available in sizes XS–XL.
The exaggerated shape (even the individual puffs are oversize) and the interesting-but-muted color make this the perfect fashion puffer. And of course, the fanny pack is a great accessory choice. Available in sizes 0–14.
Fur is on its way out for ethical reasons, but the fashion crowd just can’t resist the way it looks and feels. Hence the explosion of colorful, fun faux-fur coats that have dominated fall/winter runways for several years.
Finally, we have arrived at the fun coats — the ones that make an outfit a statement even when you’re just wearing leggings and a T-shirt underneath. If you love color, prints, or capes, we’ve got you covered.
Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat
$125
at Nordstrom
A beautifully executed ’80s-inspired coat with a subtly rounded silhouette. Available in sizes 0–10.