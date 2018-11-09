The Best Winter Coats for 2018

always shopping

The 34 Best Winter Coats of 2018

Nothing feels quite as swish as putting on a killer coat over a simple outfit. The best coats this year generally fall into one of four categories: modern classics, puffers, faux furs, and fun coats. Let’s break it down. The modern classics come in recognizable shapes — the overcoat, the trench — but are generally less structured and more easygoing than the dressy topcoats of the past. Puffers are still going strong; nary a hypebeast is found without an oversize coat, but there are more practical options if you’re particularly cold. Faux furs are the darling of the fashion world, and maybe the coziest statement pieces on the market — aside from what we’re calling “fun coats,” which is really a bucket category for anything colorful, printed, or otherwise special that’s not fuzzy. Shop all four categories below.

The Modern Classics

These are the coats Meghan Markle would wear — tailored and polished, but not too stuffy.

Women Cashmere Blended Stand Collar Coat
$150 at Uniqlo

A black cashmere coat is as classic as it gets. No matter what else is going on, this will be by your side.
Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$150 at Uniqlo
Universal Standard Contrast Wide Lapel Wool Blend Coat
$330 at Nordstrom

A slightly oversize shape brings this jacket into Scandi-chic territory.
Available in sizes 2–16, 14W–32W.

$330 at Nordstrom
J.Crew Daphne Wool-Felt Coat
$230 at Net-a-Porter

A bright red coat is surprisingly versatile, and is a way to add flair without looking too trendy.
Available in sizes 0–12.

$230 at Net-a-Porter
A-Line Wool Blend Belted Coat
$249 at & Other Stories

Channel your inner Sherlock Holmes.
Available in sizes 0–10.

$249 at & Other Stories
Wool Blend Long Coat
$249 at & Other Stories

A loose, unstructured coat in navy is both professional and cozy.
Available in sizes 0–10.

$249 at & Other Stories
Harris Wharf London Virgin Wool Trench Coat
$675 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Similar to the previous cashmere black coat, but the exaggerated lapels make it feel fancier.
Available in sizes 2–12.

$675 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Theory Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
$695 at Net-a-Porter

A super-feminine coat that allows you to cosplay as Midge Maisel.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$695 at Net-a-Porter
Mara Hoffman Dolores Coat
$895 at 11 Honore

This coat is made for layering on top of sweaters. Bonus points for sustainability from Mara Hoffman.
Available in sizes 14–20.

$895 at 11 Honore
Max Mara Manuela Belted Camel Hair Coat
$2,990 at Moda Operandi

Max Mara is the gold standard of classic coats (or the camel standard, as the case may be). Yes, it’s super pricey — but it will last for years.
Available in sizes 2–8.

$2,990 at Moda Operandi
The Puffer

The marshmallow coat can go one of two ways. Either it’s a hardy piece of cold-weather gear intended to keep you warm on your annual jaunt to Antartica, or it’s fashion piece intended to keep you warm on the J train platform. Both options are winners.

The North Face Women’s Insulated Ancha Parka II
$199 at Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a sleek all-black parka.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$199 at Amazon
$199 at Amazon
ASOS Design Oversized Wrap Front Puffer
$111 at Asos

The exaggerated shape (even the individual puffs are oversize) and the interesting-but-muted color make this the perfect fashion puffer. And of course, the fanny pack is a great accessory choice.
Available in sizes 0–14.

$111 at Asos
Patagonia Down With It Water Repellent Parka
$299 at Nordstrom

This falls into the category of “functional puffers,” but the color makes it fresh.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$299 at Nordstrom
Women Ultra Warm Down Short Coat
$160 at Uniqlo

This looks like the kind of puffer you’d choose for a long, winter-y trek. Perfect if you bought into the cowboy boot trend.
Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$160 at Uniqlo
Champion Metallic Zip-Front Puffer Coat
$180 at Urban Outfitters

If you’re looking for a coat that will encapsulate 2018, this may be it. Light pink, metallic, and so, so puffy.
Available in sizes S–L.

$180 at Urban Outfitters
SAM. Andi Short Down Jacket
$425 at Shopbop

If you’re a skater, a skiier, or some other kind of sporty cool person, this is the coat for you.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$425 at Shopbop
MICHAEL Michael Kors Plus Size Faux-Fur Trim Parka
$290 at Macy’s
$290 (was $480, now 40% off)

The more military shape makes this a classic.
Available in sizes 0X–3X.

$290 at Macy’s
The Faux Furs

Fur is on its way out for ethical reasons, but the fashion crowd just can’t resist the way it looks and feels. Hence the explosion of colorful, fun faux-fur coats that have dominated fall/winter runways for several years.

Lilac Faux Fur Coat
$180 at Eloquii

A melodramatic purple faux-fur coat? Sign us up.
Available in sizes 14–28.

$180 at Eloquii
Short Faux Fur Coat
$149 at & Other Stories

Many coats in this category will make you look/feel like a teddy bear. This one is the “ultra-plush” version.
Available in sizes 0–10.

$149 at & Other Stories
Stine Goya Concord Faux Fur Coat
$580 at Net-a-Porter

There’s no place I’d rather be on a cold day than inside this cotton-candy looking coat. (Other than indoors, of course.)
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$580 at Net-a-Porter
Boucle Teddy Coat
$160 at Eloquii

Another teddy coat! This one isn’t as furry as it is fuzzy — like a well-loved stuffed animal.
Available in sizes 14–28.

$160 at Eloquii
Rebecca Minkoff Turner Coat
$398 at Shopbop

Play out your Parisian fantasies with this coat, a beret, and red lipstick.
Available in sizes XXS–L.

$398 at Shopbop
ASOS Design Curve Stand Collar Faux Fur Coat
$103 at ASOS

A realistic looking faux fur. Nobody will know the difference.
Available in sizes 14–28.

$103 at ASOS
Colorblock Sherpa Topcoat
$298 at J. Crew

The color-blocking on top of the furry texture feels so modern. The clean lines in the pattern contrast beautifully with the softness of the coat. *Chef’s kiss.*
Available in sizes XXS-XXL.

$298 at J. Crew
Staud Faux Fur Midi Coat
$344 at Farfetch

A coat that will make anything feel ten times more glam, whether you’re heading to the opera or running to the bodega.
Available in sizes XXS–M.

$344 at Farfetch
Tibi Oversized Faux Fur Coat
$695 at Net-a-Porter

It takes a bold person to wear a Big Bird–looking coat, but if you can pull it off, you’ll look amazing.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$695 at Net-a-Porter
The Just-for-Fun Coats

Finally, we have arrived at the fun coats — the ones that make an outfit a statement even when you’re just wearing leggings and a T-shirt underneath. If you love color, prints, or capes, we’ve got you covered.

Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat
$125 at Nordstrom

A beautifully executed ’80s-inspired coat with a subtly rounded silhouette.
Available in sizes 0–10.

$125 at Nordstrom
Halogen Floral Plaid Coat
$159 at Nordstrom

Just look at that ruffled seam!
Available in sizes XL–XXXL.

$159 at Nordstrom
Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Trench Coat
$237 at Macy’s
$237 (was $395, now 40% off)

Anglomania is hot right now. Embrace it.
Available in sizes XXS–XL.

$237 at Macy’s
Ganni Woodside Belted Coat
$544 at Farfetch

Ganni is quickly becoming the it-girl brand to know. But this ice-blue number is elegant for anybody.

$544 at Farfetch
Print Block Coat
$190 at Eloquii

Why have either houndstooth or tartan when you could have both?
Available in sizes 14–28.

$190 at Eloquii
Wool Blend Cape Coat
$279 at & Other Stories

It’s a cape! Perfect for swooping around dramatically.
Available in sizes 0–10.

$279 at & Other Stories
Harris Wharf London Oversized Wool Felt Coat
$535 at Net-a-Porter

This shade of orange is guaranteed to turn heads.
Available in sizes 0–12.

$535 at Net-a-Porter
APC Joan Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
$645 at Matches Fashion

Parisian tailoring in a muted chartreuse.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$645 at Matches Fashion
Marc Jacobs Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
$895 at Net-a-Porter

Channel Marc Jacobs’s ’80s fantasy in a super wearable way.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$895 at Net-a-Porter
