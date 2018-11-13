Beto O’Rourke. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If you’ve been on or around Twitter in the past 24 hours, you’ve likely come across some cryptic chatter about a so-called “Beto Sex Tweet.” The tweet in question is exactly as described: a horny missive for the ages, joking about the hypothetical sexual prowess of Beto O’Rourke, the beloved Texas representative who tried to take down Ted Cruz in the midterm elections — in contrast to the imagined copulative failings of two other potential 2020 candidates.

The tweet posits that Richard Ojeda, a West Virginia Democrat who recently announced he is running for president in 2020, and Michael Avenatti, the attorney who represents Stormy Daniels and who may run for president, pump away tediously during intercourse, while O’Rourke is good enough at sex to … make one’s calves cramp.

Ojeda and Avenatti as candidates are like the guy who thinks good sex is pumping away while you’re making a grocery list in your head wondering when he’ll be done.



O’Rourke is like the guy who is all sweet and nerdy but holds you down and makes you cum until your calves cramp. — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) November 12, 2018

Perhaps quite predictably, it sent Twitter ablaze, with those who had seen the post entering a state of frenzy, and those who had yet to see it begging for a link.

A friend texted me something about “Beto sex Tweet” and after looking it up, I’ve never been more relieved while also making a face like a ghost pepper just shot up my nose — Ty (@BossDoxie) November 12, 2018

I really try to stay out of politics as much as possible on here but that "Beto sex" tweet really got me going and now I'm pumping away at politics tweets all day, every day. pic.twitter.com/3TnzSsf1i1 — Justin Enriquez (@justinenriquez_) November 12, 2018

I just saw the Beto sex tweet and I feel like I need my mouth washed out with soap just from reading it — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 12, 2018

you know there is going to be some woman with a "calf cramps NOT orange gramps" poster at a march — rachel syme (@rachsyme) November 13, 2018

WHERE IS THIS BETO SEX TWEET — j🧸 (@fr_wns) November 12, 2018

So intense was the fervor that the woman who sent the tweet — a political commentator named Leah McElrath — briefly made her account private. She unlocked her account on Tuesday morning, though, to reflect on our shared Beto journey and decry critical reactions to her post.

“It’s been interesting to watch the reception of this tweet play out today,” she wrote. “To be clear, it was written to highlight the toxic masculinity of certain candidates and their respective campaign philosophies … Most people understood the tweet (see the replies). However, some people chose to distort it, use it to characterize me as ‘horny’ and mock me as though that would be a bad thing if true.”

It’s been interesting to watch the reception of this tweet play out today.



To be clear, it was written to highlight the toxic masculinity of certain candidates and their respective campaign philosophies.



(I wrote it shortly after finding out about Ojeda’s candidacy.)



1/2 — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) November 13, 2018

Women have sex.



Older women like me have likely had a lot of it.



We even still cum.



If that fact makes you uncomfortable and you believe yourself to be a liberal or a progressive - or even just a mentally well-adjusted person - you might want to engage in self-reflection. — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) November 13, 2018

Consider this saga firmly lodged in the increasingly short memory of the collective internet. And please remember to drink plenty of water and stretch your calves. Beto would certainly want you to.