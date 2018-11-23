10 Amazing Beauty Deals on Amazon Right Now

The Cut’s beauty director Kathleen Hou highly recommends this toothbrush: “It makes the task of brushing my teeth so easy. I can mindlessly shove it in my mouth while watching TV or walking around the apartment and be confident that by the end of the two-minute cycle, I’ll have deep-cleaned my teeth better than if I attempted it on my own. It doesn’t make me the most present when brushing my teeth, but who cares? Plus Beyoncé and Jay-Z allegedly own it, so double who cares?” It is on major sale. (The Strategist likes it too).