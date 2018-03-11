Ariana Grande Took the High Road, Actually

Ariana Grande. Photo: Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Just days after pointedly subtweeting Pete Davidson over his inability to keep his mouth shut following their split, Ariana Grande has released a song that references their former relationship. On Saturday night, by total surprise, she dropped the a breakup anthem, “thank u, next.” Fans wasted no time reading into it.

What does the song title mean?

Last Thursday, SNL dropped its video promo for Saturday night’s episode; in it, Davidson asks musical guest Maggie Rogers if she wants to get married — an offer she declines, to which Davidson responds, “0 for 3.” This was a clear reference to the fact that he and Grande had called off their passionate four-month-long engagement just a few weeks back. Grande seemed to respond in a series of now-deleted frustrated subtweets, one of which read, “thank u. next.”

Between the timing of the release — half an hour before SNL! — and the name of the song, the track came off as wonderfully petty at first blush to some.

Is it, though?

Sorry … but no. Although she does explicitly talk about her exes — she name-drops Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson, and Mac Miller (though by first name only) in the first verse — the sentiment is very magnanimous:

Thought I’d end up with Sean But he wasn’t a match Wrote some songs about Ricky Now I listen and laugh Even almost got married And for Pete, I’m so thankful Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm ’Cause he was an angel

The tone of the song is anything but petty or angry or dramatic; it’s appreciative. “Thank you, next,” she sings, “I’m so fuckin’ grateful for my ex.”

How did everyone respond?

None of Ariana’s exes have really responded yet, actually — perhaps because they knew about the song before it came out.

On Twitter, in response to a fan joking about Sean and Ricky hearing the song for the first time with bewilderment, Grande wrote, “they heard it before it came out <3 :)”

And though Davidson didn’t discuss the song on this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the comedian did spend a mere 15 objectively respectful seconds talking about his split on the show. (Last Friday, he reportedly cut his original breakup skit following the backlash.)

“I know some of you are curious about the break-up,” he said. “But the truth is, it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now go vote on Tuesday.”

So did Davidson know of the song before its release? Unclear. If Grande and Davidson really do have “no contact now,” as a source told People, perhaps the song blindsided the comedian. But it was nice anyway!