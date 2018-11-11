F i r s t L o o k

This month, Uruguayan luxury designer Gabriela Hearst opened her first-ever store, with handbags in glass vitrines and a section dedicated to French toiletries (985 Madison Ave.).

Photo: Jason Lee/Courtesy of the vendors

1. RTW: Wearable pieces, including a camel-and-houndstooth cashmere trench ($3,990), silk blouse ($890), and Milano-knit turtleneck ($695) displayed in floating chests of drawers.

2. Shoes: Leather-and-rose-gold shelving holds shoes, like a pair of green suede over-the-knee boots ($1,595) and calfskin-and-wool ankle boots ($1,195).

3. Buly 1803: A room entirely devoted to products from the cultish French apothecary-style line, including damask-rose soap ($44) and tuberose body oil ($53).

4. Handbags: Three glass vitrines will hold handbags, such as a yellow satin bag with custom-made rose-gold hardware and a Nappa-leather accordion-style purse (prices upon request).