First Look
This month, Uruguayan luxury designer Gabriela Hearst opened her first-ever store, with handbags in glass vitrines and a section dedicated to French toiletries (985 Madison Ave.).
1. RTW: Wearable pieces, including a camel-and-houndstooth cashmere trench ($3,990), silk blouse ($890), and Milano-knit turtleneck ($695) displayed in floating chests of drawers.
2. Shoes: Leather-and-rose-gold shelving holds shoes, like a pair of green suede over-the-knee boots ($1,595) and calfskin-and-wool ankle boots ($1,195).
3. Buly 1803: A room entirely devoted to products from the cultish French apothecary-style line, including damask-rose soap ($44) and tuberose body oil ($53).
4. Handbags: Three glass vitrines will hold handbags, such as a yellow satin bag with custom-made rose-gold hardware and a Nappa-leather accordion-style purse (prices upon request).
2x2: Modish Trivets
To protect the table from the gravy.
Ribbed
Angular: Talbot & Yoon hand-cast trivet, $28 at poketo.com.
Circular: Futagami Taiyo brass trivet, $70 at shop.nalatanalata.com.
Not Ribbed
Angular: Hay Rhom trivet, $20 at amara.com.
Circular: Slash Objects brass-and-rubber trivet, $78 at workof.com.
IRL
Vicki and Rich Fulop have opened Brooklinen, their millennial-favorite bedding company’s first brick-and-mortar (119 Spring St.).
“This is our attempt at bringing the Brooklinen website to life. Inside, we’re going to have several beds, each styled differently. One is very Italian villa, made up in linen. One will look more at home in an exposed-brick apartment — it’ll have our striped cotton percale-weave sheets (from $99) on it. Strangely, one of our favorite parts of the store is something we stole from the Meatball Shop. Their menus are little checklists — you check off what you want, and the waiter takes it. We will have a menu, so that customers walk around the store and check off what they want — a bathrobe ($98), some Laundress detergent ($20). There will be information about each product, so it’s a proper menu. Well, a proper bedding menu, anyway.”
Ask a Shop Clerk
On November 15, Jennifer Huang will open Trellis, a fitness-studio-inspired egg-freezing clinic with a juice bar (7 W. 18th St.).
Is Trellis like the Equinox of egg freezing?
Exactly. We have online booking, for one. And services beyond just the egg freezing (from $9,850) — like a session with a fertility nutritionist (from $150), who’ll make you a meal plan that’ll optimize fertility. We built it to look just like a wellness studio, too: chandeliers, a juice bar. Aesop amenities in the bathroom, plus Lola tampons. Plus, you know those horrible plastic cover-ups you usually get when you go to the OB/GYN? None of those. We have Turkish bathrobes.
Urban Export
Brand director Helen Williamson has opened the Duchess Kate–approved British womenswear line Whistles’ first U.S. location (150 Spring St.).
“So far we’re noticing the same pieces that do really well in the U.K.
are doing really well here: our Jungle Cat dress ($359), our leather jacket ($849). The store is very New York in many ways — it’s loft-y with lots of visible white brick — but we complemented that with some British elements. London-based artist Rosie Tonkin, for instance, created some large-scale artwork for the store — these gorgeous floor-to-ceiling abstract paintings. Mainly, though, our goal was to make the place cozy. For everyone. Even dogs. We have a stripy pouf for them to relax on.”
Top Five
Kristin McLaughlin has brought Soft Opening, a plant shop–slash–homewares store, to Greenpoint (570 Manhattan Ave.).
“This fishbone cactus ($190) looks like and acts like a houseplant: It needs frequent watering and actually tolerates some shade.”
“These little smoking pipes ($50) are made out of crystals like rose quartz and amethyst by a studio called the Rose Wolf Collective. Very cute, I think.”
“Echeveria succulents ($95) are some of the world’s easiest plants to care for: Just set it (on a windowsill) and forget it. Plus, they look like little space aliens.”
“Joan Gray is a makeup artist who recently created her own line of skin care. I love her Rose Oil (from $28) — you can use it on your face, hair, for a massage.”
“This blue planter ($85) is made by a Bushwick-based ceramic studio, MostRecklessly. It has a snake on the front and is a generally witchy-looking piece.”
